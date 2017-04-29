Tee times, pairings: 2017 Zurich Classic, final round

Tee times are being moved up with players going off split tees Sunday due to expected inclement weather. Anyway, here are the tee times, pairings for the final round of the 2017 Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., near New Orleans:
(Note: all times Eastern.)
SUNDAY – OFF NO. 1 TEE (BEST-BALL)
- 7:40 a.m.: David Lingmerth/Danny Lee, Jason Dufner/Patton Kizzire
- 7:52 a.m.: Geoff Ogilvy/Ian Poulter, Steve Stricker/Jerry Kelly
- 8:04 a.m.: Troy Merritt/Robert Streb, Patrick Reed/Patrick Cantlay
- 8:16 a.m.: Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen, Xander Schauffele/Tag Ridings
- 8:28 a.m.: Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes, Morgan Hoffmann/Camilo Villegas
- 8:40 a.m.: Angel Cabrera/Julian Etulain, Michael Thompson/Tim Wilkinson
- 8:52 a.m.: Brian Stuard/Chris Stroud, Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway
- 9:04 a.m.: Jordan Spieth/Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
- 9:16 a.m.: Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown, Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith
SUNDAY – OFF NO. 10 TEE (BEST-BALL)
- 7:40 a.m.: Ricky Barnes/Matt Jones, Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen
- 7:52 a.m.: Wesley Bryan/Ryan Blaum, J.J. Henry/Tom Hoge
- 8:04 a.m.: Michael Kim/Brandon Hagy, Brian Harman/Johnson Wagner
- 8:16 a.m.: Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka, Freddie Jacobson/Willy Wilcox
- 8:28 a.m.: Alex Cejka/Soren Kjeldsen, K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi
- 8:40 a.m.: Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley, Grayson Murray/Cameron Percy
- 8:52 a.m.: David Hearn/Graham DeLaet, Dominic Bozzelli/J.T. Poston
- 9:04 a.m.: Kyle Reifers/Andrew Johnston, Kyle Stanley/Ryan Ruffels
- 9:16 a.m.: Hudson Swafford/Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama/Hideto Tanihara
