VIDEO: TWO European Tour players get unbelievable bounces off grandstand in same round

Apparently the aim point Saturday at Topwin Golf & Country Club’s par-5 18th wasn’t the green, but the left grandstand.

There were two players that hit their second shots at that grandstand to close their third rounds and received an unbelievable result.

The luckier of the two was George Coetzee, who saw his ball ricochet off the grandstand, roll dead right and end up some five feet below the hole. He turned that miraculous bounce into an eagle.

A full view of this amazing stroke of fortune:

It wasn’t long before another miracle, though. Leader Dylan Frittelli saw his ball headed toward the same grandstand. His shot didn’t end up as close as Coetzee’s, but we doubt he’s cursing his luck at all.

And another one… Hitting the 18th grandstand has paid off today. pic.twitter.com/elpyHCOPxm — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 29, 2017

Frittelli would two-putt from there for a closing birdie and a three-shot lead. Will we see a competitor aim for that grandstand down the stretch Sunday on purpose?

We’re kidding of course, but Saturday proved that the possibilities are endless.