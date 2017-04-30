Illinois, Dylan Meyer sweep Big Ten Championship as Illini 3-peats

Here is a recap of the 2017 Big Ten Championship, which concluded Sunday at Baltimore (Md.) Country Club:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Illinois (11-under 829). Surprise, surprise … the Illini are Big Ten champions. Illinois captures its third straight Big Ten title, and the team has now won eight of the last nine Big Ten Championships. The Illini were 16-shot favorites entering the event, and they met that expectation. The seventh-ranked squad opened in 11-under 269 for a 14-shot lead and built it up to 20 heading into the final round. The last 18 weren’t the Illini’s best, but they still cruised to a significant victory with a closing 1-over 281. The margin? Oh, 16 shots. This had to be less stressful than last year’s way of winning, which came via an eight-shot comeback on the final day. Illinois will now enter its regional having won its last two events. Illinois has won six times this season overall.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Dylan Meyer, Illinois (5-under 205). The rise of Dylan Meyer continues. The junior held a four-shot lead with just a few holes to play, so even a bogey-double bogey finish couldn’t prevent him from winning. Meyer closes in 1-under 69 to post a one-shot win. This makes it seven straight years that Illinois has boasted the individual champion at Big Tens.

Meyer won the first college event he played in his freshman year but had struggled to earn victories since. A groundbreaking win over the 2016 summer at the Western Amateur seemed to portend big things for Meyer, who promptly started his junior year 2-T2-3. But entering this month, Meyer still had just one college win. Oh, how that’s all changed in April. Meyer won the Augusta Invitational before capturing the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate. This Big Ten title makes it three straight wins for Meyer. The No. 12 player in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings, Meyer enters the postseason one of the most intriguing players in the country. If you’re wondering why Illinois has fallen off very little after losing its top two players from 2015-16, the rise of Meyer has something to do with that.

CHIP SHOTS: Northwestern, which finished second at 5 over, could claim a victory of sorts. The No. 32 Wildcats closed in 3-under 277 and actually beat the Illini by one shot over the final 36 holes. … Illinois had four finishers in the top 10. Joining Meyer there were 2015 Big Ten champion Nick Hardy (T-6, 1 under), Edoardo Lipparelli (eighth, even par) and Giovanni Tadiotto (T-10, 2 over). Lipparelli was actually the 36-hole leader at 5 under but faltered to a final-round 75. … Northwestern’s Ryan Lumsden (closing 68) and Ohio State’s Will Grimmer (66) tie for second at 4 under. Maryland’s David Kocher jumps 13 spots to a tie for fourth at 2 under thanks to a closing 65 (the round of the day). … Ohio State, ranked 64th, jumps two spots to solo third at 15 over thanks to a closing 280. The Buckeyes needed that boost, too, as the magic number for regionals was projected at 68 heading into conference championship play. … No. 55 Iowa, which held an eight-shot lead after 36 holes last year, finishes with 4-under 276, tied for round of the day, to jump three spots to a tie for fourth at 18 over. Maryland, ranked 91st, also shot 4 under, moving up four spots to eighth at 26 over. … Northwestern’s Dylan Wu, who closed in 67 to jump 15 spots to solo ninth at 1 over, earns the Les Bolstad Award – given to the player with the lowest scoring average in the Big Ten for the season.