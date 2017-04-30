Oregon, Wyndham Clark sweep weather-shortened Pac-12 Championship

Here is a recap of the 2017 Pac-12 Championship, which concluded Sunday at Boulder (Colo.) Country Club:

TEAM CHAMPION: Oregon (15-over 1065). So, this wasn’t your typical Pac-12 Championship. Snow trickled down Friday – the first day of the event – and then a deluge of the white stuff forced play to be cancelled all together on Saturday. (But that led to some fun times among the teams, too, with no golf being played.) With that day off, the 72-hole event was reduced to 54, with the second round being completed Sunday before third-round action could commence. In all of this shuffling, Oregon proved most adept at handling it all. The Ducks held on for victory at the Pac-12 Championship, closing in even par to stave off the challengers. Oregon, ranked ninth, started the final round with an 11-shot lead but nearly got caught by a charging No. 8 Stanford squad. Ultimately the Ducks prevailed over the Cardinal by three shots. The defending national champions earn their fourth win of the spring and their fifth of the 2016-17 season. This is Oregon’s first outright Pac-12 title since 1959. The Ducks won the Northern Division in 1976 and 1977, sharing the league title with the Southern champ both times.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Wyndham Clark, Oregon (4-under 206). If the Ducks are going to win, why wouldn’t their star player follow suit? Clark closes in 1-under 69 to shoot all sub-70 rounds for the week – the only player to do so in the field – and grab a three-shot victory. This adds on to what has already been an incredible season for Clark. The senior entered the week ranked No. 1 in the country, and only went about proving why. This is Clark’s third win of the 2016-17 season and he has just one finish outside the top 10 (a T-13 at the Goodwin). At the moment, Clark has to be the favorite for the Haskins Award presented by Stifel.

QUOTABLE: “The guys battled and withstood an amazing run by Stanford. The conditions were very difficult, but the guys handled everything beautifully. This is a dream come true for us. Winning in a conference like ours is so difficult, and it feels incredibly good right now.” – Casey Martin, Oregon’s head coach

CHIP SHOTS: The Ducks had two other finishers in the top 15: Ryan Gronlund (T-6, 4 over) and Norman Xiong (T-14, 6 over). … Stanford closed in 8 under, the best final-round score in the 12-team field by nine shots. The Cardinal’s runner-up showing was paced by Franklin Huang (T-2, 1 under) and 2015 Haskins Award winner Maverick McNealy (T-4, 3 over). … USC, the top-ranked team in the country, was in sixth place after the first round. The Trojans rallied to a tie for third at 32 over in the end. Rico Hoey (T-2, 1 under) led the squad this week, but a closing 65 for Justin Suh (T-9, 5 over) also helped. … Colorado, the host this week, places seventh at 45 over. The No. 25 Buffaloes didn’t have a player finish better than T-20.