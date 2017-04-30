Richmond romps to 1st Atlantic 10 men's title

Here is a recap of the 2017 Atlantic 10 Championship, which concluded Sunday at Grand Cypress Golf Club’s New Course in Orlando, Fla.:

FULL RESULTS: Team | Individual

TEAM CHAMPION: Richmond (24-under 840). A patient wait pays off. The Spiders were conference runners-up each of the last three years to VCU, but the perennial bridesmaid finally broke free. Richmond fired a final-round 9-under 279 – Sunday’s best round – to go from an eight-shot lead to a 13-shot victory over the Rams. This is the Spiders’ first conference title since joining the Atlantic 10. Richmond now has wins in two full-field events this season. The winners had the day’s best round all three days.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPION: Jack Lang, Davidson (10-under 206). A year after a fifth-place finish at this event, Lang took it all. The sophomore fired a closing 4-under 68 to jump from one behind to a three-shot victory. Lang had seven birdies on the day in his victory. The Lexington, Mass., product was named the conference’s rookie of the year in 2015-16, but this is his first college win. With the victory, he earns a solo spot at regionals.

QUOTABLE: “I think coach prepares us all really well for how to handle championship pressure and it was extremely helpful to have him to lean on for advice down the stretch. It was great to contribute some good scores to the team and improve our finish.” – Lang

CHIP SHOTS: Richmond swept the awards, as head coach Adam Decker won the conference’s coach of the year honors, Keegan Hoff got player of the year accolades and Zack Justice earned rookie of the year distinction. … The Spiders had four players in the top five for the week. Justice and Andrew Sciarretta (both T-2, 7 under) led the way, with Hoff and Matthew Lowe (both T-5, 5 under) close behind. … VCU’s run may be over, but this wasn’t unexpected. Richmond entered this event at No. 94 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings – the best mark in the conference. The Rams were at No. 176, only fifth-best in the Atlantic 10. In essence, VCU outperformed expectations significantly this week, if anything. … Rhode Island jumps three spots in the final round, closing in 288 to move up to sixth at 10 over.