Alexander Levy overcomes 7-shot deficit to win Volvo China Open

Alexander Levy earned his fourth European Tour win after Dylan Frittelli blew a three-shot lead at the Volvo China Open. The 26-year-old Frenchman won the tournament for the second time in three years after defeating Frittelli in the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Levy posted a closing 5-under 67 to come from seven shots off the overnight lead and finish at 17 under to tie Frittelli at the top of the leaderboard. The Frenchman took the title with a birdie on the first extra hole, the par-5 18th.

He picked up a check for $488,000 to move to 11th on the European money list. Frittelli earned $325,000 for his second European Tour runner-up following the 2016 Australian PGA Championship. The former University of Texas player also lost that title in a playoff.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be back in the winner’s circle,” Levy said. “This means a lot because it was the first tournament I won on the European Tour.

“I won last year (the Porsche European Open) after a bad injury and to come back with the win was very tough for me. I’m really happy with what I did today.”

Frittelli returned a closing 2-over 74 to allow Levy back into the frame. The South African went for the 18th green in two, but sent his approach shot over a hospitality tent and had to settle for a par and the playoff. He missed a birdie putt on the playoff hole and then watched as Levy rolled in his own 15-footer for birdie and the win.

“It stings a little bit,” Frittelli said. “I let it go there in the end but I’m still proud of the way I played this week. It’s a great result – 17 under par on this golf course is nothing to scoff at.

“A couple of mistakes on the back nine, with two bad breaks, but I’ll take the good and the bad, and definitely work on getting in there and getting in contention later down the season.

“I’m sure I’m going to win, hopefully this season – that would be a great goal to achieve. I am hoping to have a very long career, so I’m not going to let this get me down or be upset with anything.”

The victory was extra special for Levy since it was a nice birthday bonus for caddie Tom Ayling. “Happy birthday to my caddie because it’s his birthday today, and I think it’s a really good present,” Levy said.

The Frenchman said his attention now is on making next year’s Ryder Cup team for the match at Le Golf National in Paris.

“It’s a goal and a dream for me to play the Ryder Cup in France,” he said. “I will do a lot of work to play the Ryder Cup and I will do my best to be part of the team.”

Levy would be the third French player to make the European team after Jean Van de Velde in 1999 and Thomas Levet in 2004.