Kevin Kisner provides the drama in first year of new team format at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. – This year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans not only doubled-up its players for the PGA Tour’s first team event in 36 years, but the event doubled down on the drama, too.

With young Aussie Cameron Smith facing only 2 feet for what would appear to be a clinching birdie for him and partner Jonas Blixt at TPC Louisiana late Sunday, Kevin Kisner stepped up and holed a low, hot-running pitch from 31 yards for eagle-3 at the par-5 closing hole at TPC Louisiana.

Bam!! Smith then converted his birdie, and with darkness having closed in around the 18th hole and both teams knotted at 27-under 261, the finish, yet again, was pushed to Monday, a New Orleans tradition. A better-ball playoff starting on No. 18 will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

On a wild Sunday during which players started, then had to endure a six-and-a-half hour storm delay, Kisner and Scott Brown (12-under 60 in the better-ball format) and Smith-Blixt (64) simply played too well to decide a winner.

The Tour’s first foray into team golf since the 1981 Walt Disney World National Team Championship was an instant success, even with two of its power teams (Jason Day-Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson-Justin Rose) failing to make it to the weekend. Kisner and Brown, two old pals who play many rounds together at historic Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, S.C., got off to an incredible start on Sunday, making birdies on 10 of their first 11 holes. Kisner made six consecutive birdies on his own from Nos. 2-7.

And then the two went stone-cold with the putters in the middle of their final nine, making pars and giving renewed hope to Smith and Blixt. They had begun the day with a four-shot lead, fell behind, but managed to hang in there.

Smith, the only player among the final four who has yet to win on Tour, and Blixt, two Jacksonville, Fla., neighbors, overcame a start (2-under 34) that was as cold as Kisner and Brown’s was hot. But they stuck around, birdied the first three holes of the back nine, and nosed ahead on the short 16th when Blixt, a two-time Tour winner, buried a 3-footer to pull into a tie. They edged ahead by a shot at the 215-yard 17th when both players stuffed beautiful iron shots inside 5 feet, Smith doing the honors of putting first and making a 2 to get to 26 under.

Kisner came up short and left at the 585-yard 18th, and Smith was first to pitch up, hitting a brilliant shot that settled just 2 feet short of the hole. It would appear to be enough. Brown hit his third shot up close to set up a birdie that would leave the team one shot short. And then Kisner produced the fireworks that no one was really expecting.

“We knew we had to have it,” Kisner said. “All I kept telling myself was, ‘Don’t leave it short.’ When it hit the flag, I said, ‘Don’t you come out of there.’ ”

It didn’t.

Not one of the four finalists (Blixt, like Kisner and Brown, is 33, and Smith is 10 years younger) was born the last time the PGA Tour conducted an official team event (1981 Walt Disney World National Team Championship). There is a good deal at stake on Monday morning: The winners will receive an official PGA Tour victory and two-year exemption, 400 FedEx Cup points and divide a winner’s check of more than $2 million. A victory also would get Smith, a Web.com Tour grad, into the Players Championship and PGA Championship.

Smith and Blixt were the only team in the field to get through the week without a bogey on the card, and they didn’t go away once they fell behind on Sunday. They ran off three birdies to start the back nine, cutting the deficit to one.

Kisner and Brown all of sudden stopped converting from mid-range, and failed to stretch the lead though they had several good chances. When Blixt rolled in a 3-footer for birdie at 16, the teams were tied at 25 under.

What’s the strategy for Monday? A team will need to maintain the same level of aggressiveness as displayed on Sunday.

“We know what the game plan is,” Kisner said. “Go make a ton of birdies.”

Kelly Kraft’s 22-foot eagle putt at the 18th hole gave Kraft and Kevin Tway an 11-under 61, as the team jumped to 22 under to overtake the Texas duo of Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer for third place.