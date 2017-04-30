Haru Nomura increases lead to 2 shots at Texas Shootout

Haru Nomura fired easily her worst round of the week Saturday, but she’s still in perfect position to capture the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

After racing out to 9 under through two days, Nomura fell back to 8 under with a third-round 72 at Los Calinas Country Club in Irving, Texas, but her lead actually doubled from one to two.

Two birdies and a bogey through 10 holes had Nomura to 10 under before a double bogey at 17 dropped her back to that final 8-under total.

Nomura, a two-time winner, opened 2017 with a tie for third at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open but hasn’t had a finish better than T-35 since. Her last two events, Nomura had showings of T-60 and T-70.

Inbee Park, Cristie Kerr and Eun Jeong Seong are all tied for second at 2 under. Seong, an amateur, is the two-time defending U.S. Girls’ Junior champion and also captured the 2016 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Stacy Lewis is solo fifth at 5 under. Ariya Jutanugarn, one back to start the day, falters with a 5-over 76 to drop to a tie for sixth at 3 under. Michelle Wie sits T-11 at 2 under.

Lydia Ko withdrew from the event Saturday due to an eye infection.