Matt Atkins lands first Web.com Tour victory in Mexico

Matt Atkins shot 4-under 68 in the final round to earn the first Web.com Tour victory of his career Sunday at the El Bosque Mexico Championship.

He held a one-shot lead after Round 3 and carded four birdies with no bogeys to close out the victory amid a serious slump, finishing with a winning score of 17-under 271.

Atkins, who had just two top 10 finishes in 47 previous Web.com Tour starts, had missed the cut in nine of his last 10 starts dating back to last season. And there was no indication things were trending in the right direction when he shot 77-78 to miss the cut at last week’s United Leasing Finance Championship.

Such is golf.

“I don’t even know how to put it in words,” Atkins told pgatour.com. “It’s just such an honor to win in general. The fans were great and I love coming here. Just to be the champion feels awesome. I’m excited for the rest of the year. This puts me in a really good spot. I still have a ways to go to lock up my (PGA Tour) card, and I want to finish as high on the money list as I can. This is awesome, but there is still plenty of work to do.”

The 26-year-old South Carolina-Aiken graduate finished three strokes ahead of runner-up Sebastian Munoz, who shot 2-under 70 in the final round. Ted Potter Jr., Roger Sloan and Austin Cook finished T-3 at 13 under.

Atkins moved to sixth on the Web.com Tour money list with the $117,000 prize.