VIDEO: Chris Stroud hits sister with tee shot, still makes birdie

We thought there’d be enough excitement this week at the Zurich Classic for team Chris Stroud/Brian Stuard when they got a ball to magically move onto a green without touching it.

Apparently not.

The pair was back at it Saturday at TPC Louisiana, scraping to a third-round 71 to start the final day six shots back. Speaking of backs, Stroud nailed a spectator on the lower back when his tee shot Saturday at the par-4 16th flailed right.

And it wasn’t just any spectator … Stroud hit his sister. Can’t make this stuff up.

Sis really took one for the team, and guess what? Stroud and Stuard proceeded to make birdie on the hole.

Brotherly love? Stroud and Stuard make birdie after the tee shot hits Stroud's sister. 😮#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/NWizcUcY2x — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 29, 2017

That’s family always being there for you, huh? Although next time she comes to a PGA Tour event, Stroud’s sister will probably keep her eyes peeled at all times.