Kevin Kisner holes out for eagle to force Zurich playoff, then goes nuts

Kevin Kisner, you can’t really get more clutch.

Kisner and teammate Scott Brown were on fire early in the final round of the Zurich Classic, birdieing their first eight holes and 10 of the first 11 holes to take a three-shot lead at TPC Louisiana.

They did so, too, despite interruptions. The pair were 6 under through six and into the lead when play was suspended at 11:03 a.m. ET due to a dangerous weather situation (tee times had been moved up on the day due to a poor weather forecast). Action wouldn’t resume for another 6 hours and 22 minutes.

When it did, Kisner and Brown continued to make birdies on the way to 25 under and that three-shot cushion.

But 54-hole leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith had taken back a one-shot lead by the 72nd hole after birdies at Nos. 11, 12, 16 and 17, and Smith had an 18-incher for birdie on the par-5 18th to reach 27 under. With his own team 25 under, Kisner essentially then had to hole a 95-foot shot for eagle from off the green to force a playoff.

Unbelievably, he actually did.

Oh. My. Goodness. That is unfathomable. Let’s get this out of the way: Yes, this was somewhat lucky, as the ball was motoring a good deal by if it doesn’t hit the cup. But it doesn’t make this shot any less outstanding, and it also closed out a 12-under 60 to make up a four-shot overnight deficit.

We’re onto a playoff now that seemed like it had no chance of happening as Kisner approached this pitch shot. As darkness has descended, the playoff will not take place until Monday at 9 a.m. ET. So yes, it’s the dreaded Monday finish.

But considering we’re onto a Monday conclusion because of this shot, it’s totally worth it.