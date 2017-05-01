For Adidas' new adiPure line, it's all in the details

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The biggest impression of Adidas’ new adiPure apparel line: details, details, details.

The adiPure line, which became available Monday, blends premium finishing with relentless attention to detail. While Adidas already offers a variety of styles for golfers who likes a more athletic look, the introduction of adiPure pays homage to what the company calls the purity of game.

“The adiPure collection represents the game of golf in the purest way,” said Davide Mattucci, Adidas’ global product marketing director. “It was crafted by passionate golfers to feature a traditional look, while staying true to the performance heritage of our brand.”

AdiPure was debuted by Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters, where Rose finished runner-up to Sergio Garcia in a playoff. Beau Hossler also will wear the line.

“Anyone who’s fashion-focused is really going to appreciate the detail that’s in this product,” Rose said. “It fits with where I feel fashion should be on and off the golf course – bridging the gap between golf and lifestyle.”

The adiPure collection includes premium polos, outerwear, shorts and pants, and will be sold exclusively on adidasgolf.com and in select premium green-grass shops in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.