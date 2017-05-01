Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

The Wells Fargo Championship will take place this week – and it will do so in its new temporary home.

With the PGA Championship being held at Quail Hollow Club this year, the Wells Fargo was moved to Eagle Point Golf Club, another Tom Fazio design, located in Wilmington, N.C., which sits along North Carolina’s coast, some four hours from inland Quail Hollow in Charlotte.

The club, opened in 2000, is private and has a reputation as one of the state’s top golf courses. The only notable event played at Eagle Point was the 2011 AJGA Wyndham Cup, but no player in this week’s field participated in that event.

Here is a look at my top 25 players for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship:

1. Dustin Johnson: Returning from back injury that cost him a Masters start, but he should be 100-percent healthy – or very close to it. Expect a little rust, but considering DJ has won his last three events, it might not matter.

2. Jon Rahm: Always like young and promising players on courses where players have little to no experience. Rahm hasn’t played since he was T-27 at the Masters, so he’ll be well rested.

3. Phil Mickelson: This course could set up well for Lefty, who has proven he’s a quick study. Hasn’t missed a cut this season and was T-22 in last start, at Masters.

4. Adam Scott: Like Rahm, hasn’t pegged it since Augusta, where the Aussie was T-9. His ballstriking is getting back to normal after some off-weeks with the irons earlier in the season.

5. Kevin Kisner: He’ll be coming down a little from that playoff excitement in New Orleans, but Kiz’s game looks really solid right now. Five finishes of T-17 or better in last six starts. The other start was a T-43 at Augusta.

6. Paul Casey: Two straight top 10s, at Match Play and Masters, entering this event. Looks like he’s back to his old self after a slow start to 2017.

7. Louis Oosthuizen: Solid showing alongside Branden Grace at Zurich (T-24). Like his ballstriking around this course.

8. J.B. Holmes: T-5 with Bubba Watson in New Orleans might spark him this week. Could see him excelling on this course.

9. William McGirt: A North Carolina guy has gone T-9, T-22, T-3 in last three stroke-play events. Disappointed with Robert Garrigus at Zurich, but I think that’s an outlier. Expect a solid showing this week.

10. Bill Haas: Another North Carolina guy, Haas snapped a 12-tournament cuts-made streak at Harbour Town. Has lost a little bit of steam since starting the season with six straight top 20s.

11. Bud Cauley: T-5 with Justin Thomas at Zurich was his third straight top 10 on Tour. Ride him while he’s hot.

12. Daniel Berger: Looked great in Houston (fifth) and very solid in Augusta (T-27) before missing the Zurich cut alongside Thomas Pieters.

13. Wesley Bryan: Followed up his first PGA Tour victory with a T-29 at the Zurich Classic. Four top 10s since Riviera.

14. Pat Perez: Killed some momentum at RBC with a T-70, but he took last two weeks off to recharge.

15. Cameron Smith: T-6 at Valero and then Zurich happened. He’s hot right now.

16. Soren Kjeldsen: Has made last six cuts and looked great at Match Play. T-24 at Zurich. Smart player.

17. Patrick Reed: Maybe playing alongside Patrick Cantlay was just what Reed needed. The duo tied for 14th. Reed, though, has missed his last three cuts by himself. Give him a week to prove he can keep up the good play.

18. Hudson Swafford: T-32 with Harris English at Zurich will help him forget his MC at Masters. Top 10s in two events before Augusta.

19. Alex Noren: Missed cut at Masters was the last time we’ve seen him. Expect more of the game we saw at Match Play, where he made the knockout stage.

20. Francesco Molinari: T-22 at RBC Heritage and like his steady play around this layout.

21. J.T. Poston: Yes, I’ll take a flier on the Western Carolina product who has finished T-27 or better in five of his last six Tour starts not including Zurich, where he was T-32 playing with Dominic Bozzelli.

22. Zach Johnson: Two straight missed cuts, but I have a gut feeling that ZJ finds some solid play this week.

23. Harold Varner III: May be slightly disappointed this event isn’t in Charlotte, where he lives, but the “Landlord” has made five straight Tour cuts not including his MC with a struggling Smylie Kaufman at Zurich, and appears ready for a breakout week.

24. Webb Simpson: Another guy who will miss Quail Hollow, but he did look good at Harbour Town (T-11).

25. Emiliano Grillo: Has looked out of sorts other than a T-7 at Bay Hill, and even there he had a poor third round. Still has the talent to catch fire in one week.