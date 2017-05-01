How to get 2018 Masters tickets? Start by applying for ticket lottery today

Want to attend the 2018 Masters? Monday is your big day as the lottery to apply for tickets is now underway. Fans interested in Masters tickets can enter the lottery by completing an application at tickets.masters.com.

Fans can select up to four tickets for each practice round and up to two for each tournament round.

Practice Rounds and Daily Tournament tickets are sold in advance, by random selection, only after receipt of an online application.

Like everything else concerning the Masters – there are lots of rules:

Only one application per person / address will be accepted (i.e., one per household / family residing together).

Only apply from your permanent residential address. Do not apply from a student / temporary address, second home or business address.

Duplicate applications or applications which are subsequently determined to have false or misleading information will not be given consideration or may have any offer of tickets withdrawn.

All applicants must be 21 years of age or older.

No applications will be accepted through the mail. Applicants may apply for any and all days, however, are eligible to win only one day.

No additional tickets/badges will be sold at the tournament gates.

Practice Rounds tickets are daily grounds passes valid for either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and cost $75 each.

Daily Tournament tickets are daily grounds passes valid for one of the four Tournament days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday) and cost $115.

The application period runs through June 1.

And just to be clear, we are reminded: “This is not a sweepstakes or “give-away,” but rather, a pre-qualification drawing from those persons wishing to purchase tickets to the Masters Tournament. No purchase is necessary to submit your request online; however, should you be notified that your name has been selected to purchase tickets, you will be required to make your payment in full.”