Jonas Blixt, Cameron Smith win Zurich Classic on 4th playoff hole

Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt won the Zurich Classic after four holes of sudden-death playoff Monday at TPC Louisiana.

Smith rolled in a short birdie putt at 18 to secure the win over Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown, who forced a playoff Sunday night on Kisner’s eagle hole out.

The two teams traded pars for the first three holes, playing 18, 18 and 9 before Smith’s birdie. It’s the first official PGA Tour win for Smith, who is now eligible for this month’s Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

“I can’t even talk right now,” said Smith, who was overcome with emotion during two separate Golf Channel interviews immediately after the round.

Related Kevin Kisner provides the drama in first year of new team format at Zurich Classic

Blixt hit a 5-iron close at the third playoff hole, the par-3 ninth, while Smith and Kisner each had birdie looks as well. Kisner was first to go and missed, leaving Blixt/Smith with two chances to win it. Smith was unable to convert and Blixt missed his from inside 10 feet, the two teams recording matching pars.

All four players avoided trouble off the tee and found the fairway to start the second playoff hole and laid up to varying degrees. Kisner and Blixt stuck their approach shots, Smith put it on the green from a difficult lie in the rough and Brown went over the green.

Smith and Brown each made par to clear the stage, and Blixt’s birdie attempt looked good the whole way before just slipping past the left side of the hole. Kisner didn’t give his birdie putt much of a chance as the teams opened with a pair of pars and moved to 9 for the third playoff hole.

None of the four players reached the green in two on the first playoff hole at 18, with Smith’s second shot coming closest and ending up in a greenside bunker.

He left the bunker shot shorter than he liked and, with Kisner/Brown and Blixt all in for par, missed the birdie putt despite getting a great look at it on Blixt’s par putt.

The two teams finished four shots ahead of runners-up Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway in regulation at 27 under.