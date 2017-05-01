USGA, R&A may take action amid concern over 'green-reading materials'

The USGA and R&A are reviewing the increasing use of green-reading materials, such as detailed greens maps, and may take action. The entities issued a joint statement Monday morning in the middle of a PGA Tour playoff at the Zurich Classic addressing the issue.
The maps and greens books have been associated with slow play lately, another issue which was highlighted due to Cristie Kerr’s sluggish pace during a 6-hole playoff Sunday at the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.
The review also aims to protect the integrity of the game in regards to personal judgement on the putting greens.
Here’s the full statement:
“The R&A and the USGA believe that a player’s ability to read greens is an essential part of the skill of putting. Rule 14-3 limits the use of equipment and devices that might assist a player in their play, based on the principle that golf is a challenging game in which success should depend on the judgement, skills and abilities of the player. We are concerned about the rapid development of increasingly detailed materials that players are using to help with reading greens during a round. We are reviewing the use of these materials to assess whether any actions need to be taken to protect this important part of the game. We expect to address this matter further in the coming months.”
Comments