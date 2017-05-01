USGA, R&A may take action amid concern over 'green-reading materials'

The USGA and R&A are reviewing the increasing use of green-reading materials, such as detailed greens maps, and may take action. The entities issued a joint statement Monday morning in the middle of a PGA Tour playoff at the Zurich Classic addressing the issue.

The maps and greens books have been associated with slow play lately, another issue which was highlighted due to Cristie Kerr’s sluggish pace during a 6-hole playoff Sunday at the LPGA’s Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

The review also aims to protect the integrity of the game in regards to personal judgement on the putting greens.

Here’s the full statement: