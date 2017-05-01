Winners' bags: Jonas Blixt, Cameron Smith, Zurich Classic

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jonas Blixt © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The clubs Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith used to win the 2017 Zurich Classic:

Jonas Blixt
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 6X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Cobra King F6 Baffler (14.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-6 X; (18 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

IRONS: Mizuno MP-25 (3-8), Mizuno MP-5 (9-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith (© Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Cameron Smith
DRIVER: Titleist 917D3 (10.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Chrome Prototype PT6F5 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (16.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements Chrome Prototype PT8F5 shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), with Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage 100HY TX shaft; (4-9), with KBS Tour 130X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46, 52, 56, 60) with KBS Tour Black 130X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist 009 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

