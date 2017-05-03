NCAA Division II Women's 2017 Super Regionals selections revealed

The NCAA has announced the field of teams and players competing as individuals for the 2017 NCAA Division II Women’s Super Regionals – which are set for May 8-10.
Each super regional will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently with 12 teams and 6 individuals from non-qualifying teams at each site. All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each super regional will advance to the championships.
The 2017 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships will be held May 17-20 at Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio.
Central Super Regional
Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
- 1. Arkansas Tech University
- 2. Southwestern Oklahoma State University
- 3. Northeastern State University
- 4. Augustana University (South Dakota)
- 5. University of Central Oklahoma
- 6. Henderson State University
- 7. Lindenwood University
- 8. Missouri Western State University
- 9. University of Central Missouri
- 10. University of Nebraska at Kearney
- 11. Minnesota State University, Mankato
- 12. Winona State University
Individuals
- 1. Savannah Stone, Concordia University, St. Paul
- 2. Hannah Perkins, Fort Hays State University
- 3. Helle Leed, Southern Arkansas University
- 4. Dana Wagner, Southwest Minnesota State
- 5. Lauren Johnson, University of Arkansas, Monticello
- 6. Megan Joerger, Upper Iowa University
East Super Regional
Glenmoor Country Club, Canton, Ohio
- 1. University of Indianapolis
- 2. University of Findlay
- 3. University of Missouri-St. Louis
- 4. Grand Valley State University
- 5. Northern Michigan University
- 6. Ashland University
- 7. Northwood University
- 8. University of Illinois at Springfield
- 9. Lewis University
- 10. University of Southern Indiana
- 11. Gannon University
- 12. California University of Pennsylvania
Individuals
- 1. Camden Morrison, Franklin Pierce University
- 2. Alexa Rippy, Trevecca Nazarene University
- 3. Alessandra Ricigliano, Merrimack College
- 4. Alexandria Trask, William Jewell College
- 5. Krystal Knight, Merrimack College
- 6. Destiny Lawson, Ferris State University
South Super Regional
The Members Club at Woodcreek, Elgin, S.C.
- 1. Barry University
- 2. Saint Leo University
- 3. Rollins College
- 4. Nova Southeastern University
- 5. Florida Institute of Technology
- 6. Lynn University
- 7. University of West Florida
- 8. University of Montevallo
- 9. Lee University
- 10. University of West Georgia
- 11. Flagler College
- 12. Armstrong State University
Individuals
- 1. Kiira Riihijarvi, University of Tampa
- 2. Abbey Hartsell, Lenoir-Rhyne University
- 3. Ciara Rattana, Tusculum College
- 4. Ashlii Thompson, University of North Carolina at Pembroke
- 5. Elizabeth England, Carson-Newman University
- 6. Marley Felthousen, Converse College
West Regional
Wichita Falls Country Club, Wichita Falls, Texas
- 1. Dallas Baptist University
- 2. California Baptist University
- 3. Tarleton State University
- 4. St. Mary’s University (Texas)
- 5. Sonoma State University
- 6. St. Edwards University
- 7. West Texas A&M University
- 8. Academy of Art University
- 9. Midwestern State University
- 10. California State University, Chico
- 11. California State University, Monterey Bay
- 12. Simon Fraser University
Individuals
- 1. Mica Eastin, Rogers State University
- 2. Mary Weinstein, Regis University (Colorado)
- 3. Jenn Paul, Western Washington University
- 4. Abigail Rigsby, Oklahoma Christian University
- 5. Imkeleen Meyer, Newman University
- 6. Kate Goodwin, Oklahoma Christian University
