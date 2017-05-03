NCAA Division II Women's 2017 Super Regionals selections revealed

The NCAA has announced the field of teams and players competing as individuals for the 2017 NCAA Division II Women’s Super Regionals – which are set for May 8-10.

Each super regional will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently with 12 teams and 6 individuals from non-qualifying teams at each site. All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each super regional will advance to the championships.

The 2017 NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships will be held May 17-20 at Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio.

• • •

Central Super Regional

Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

1. Arkansas Tech University

2. Southwestern Oklahoma State University

3. Northeastern State University

4. Augustana University (South Dakota)

5. University of Central Oklahoma

6. Henderson State University

7. Lindenwood University

8. Missouri Western State University

9. University of Central Missouri

10. University of Nebraska at Kearney

11. Minnesota State University, Mankato

12. Winona State University

Individuals

1. Savannah Stone, Concordia University, St. Paul

2. Hannah Perkins, Fort Hays State University

3. Helle Leed, Southern Arkansas University

4. Dana Wagner, Southwest Minnesota State

5. Lauren Johnson, University of Arkansas, Monticello

6. Megan Joerger, Upper Iowa University

East Super Regional

Glenmoor Country Club, Canton, Ohio

1. University of Indianapolis

2. University of Findlay

3. University of Missouri-St. Louis

4. Grand Valley State University

5. Northern Michigan University

6. Ashland University

7. Northwood University

8. University of Illinois at Springfield

9. Lewis University

10. University of Southern Indiana

11. Gannon University

12. California University of Pennsylvania

Individuals

1. Camden Morrison, Franklin Pierce University

2. Alexa Rippy, Trevecca Nazarene University

3. Alessandra Ricigliano, Merrimack College

4. Alexandria Trask, William Jewell College

5. Krystal Knight, Merrimack College

6. Destiny Lawson, Ferris State University

South Super Regional

The Members Club at Woodcreek, Elgin, S.C.

1. Barry University

2. Saint Leo University

3. Rollins College

4. Nova Southeastern University

5. Florida Institute of Technology

6. Lynn University

7. University of West Florida

8. University of Montevallo

9. Lee University

10. University of West Georgia

11. Flagler College

12. Armstrong State University

Individuals

1. Kiira Riihijarvi, University of Tampa

2. Abbey Hartsell, Lenoir-Rhyne University

3. Ciara Rattana, Tusculum College

4. Ashlii Thompson, University of North Carolina at Pembroke

5. Elizabeth England, Carson-Newman University

6. Marley Felthousen, Converse College

West Regional

Wichita Falls Country Club, Wichita Falls, Texas

1. Dallas Baptist University

2. California Baptist University

3. Tarleton State University

4. St. Mary’s University (Texas)

5. Sonoma State University

6. St. Edwards University

7. West Texas A&M University

8. Academy of Art University

9. Midwestern State University

10. California State University, Chico

11. California State University, Monterey Bay

12. Simon Fraser University

Individuals