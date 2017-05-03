Dustin Johnson 'good to go' at Wells Fargo Championship

Dustin Johnson is back this week, playing in the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Classic and appears to be 100 percent healthy, telling Golf Channel: “I’m good to go.”

Johnson was injured the day before he was scheduled to tee off at the Masters after he reportedly slipped and fell down a small set of stairs.

'I'm good to go.' – hear from World No. 1 Dustin Johnson ahead of his first start since withdrawing from the Masters

“I have been sore for awhile a lot longer than I thought I would be,” he told Todd Lewis. “I’m feeling good. I feel like I’m swinging well and hitting the ball pretty good.”

Johnson said he watched The Masters, even though it was difficult because he “wanted to be there playing.”

Johnson earned the world’s No. 1 ranking earlier this year and has won his three past events: the Genesis Open, the WGC Mexico Championship, and the WGC-Dell Match Play.