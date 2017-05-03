Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Rust? Maybe there’s a little competitive rust as Johnson makes his first start since his tumble in Augusta. But he won his last three starts and still is the class of this field, and he’s feeling good and is ready to return.

Kevin Kisner. Is playing quite nicely, though the putter went a little cool on Sunday and Monday morning. Four finishes of T-11 or better in his last five starts, and hungry to win after close call at Zurich.

Lucas Glover. Former U.S. Open champion had top-25 finishes at Honda, Valspar, Bay Hill and has won in North Carolina before, capturing the Wells Fargo in Charlotte.

Brian Gay ($6,900). Coming off a pair of T-6 finishes and boosted by knowing he's getting ready for the Players next week.

Brendon de Jonge. There was a time not long ago we thought he was the best player yet to win on Tour, but with little status this season, barely has any starts and cannot get into any rhythm. Three starts, two missed cuts, best finish of T-71.

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Jon Rahm. Always like young and promising players on courses where players have little to no experience. Rahm hasn’t played since he was T-27 at the Masters, so he’ll be well rested.

Dustin Johnson and Kevin Kisner. Not worried about DJ's back at all and I definitely want to ride Kisner's momentum from New Orleans.

Wanted to go with Bud Cauley, but he withdrew on Tuesday. So I'll take J.T. Poston, who has finished T-27 or better in five of his last six Tour starts not including Zurich, where he was T-32 playing with Dominic Bozzelli.

A lot of good options this week. Harold Varner III at $6,300, Bryson DeChambeau at $6,100 and Grayson Murray at $6,000.

Shane Lowry. Hasn't been the same since last year's U.S. Open.

Kevin Casey