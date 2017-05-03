Lorena Ochoa Match Play may be best LPGA Tour event you'll never see

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Match play is back on the LPGA, but due to the tournament’s financial constraints, fans won’t be able to catch any of this week’s action on TV. That’s a shame because right off the top there are a number of intriguing first-round match-ups at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play.

Local favorite Gabby Lopez, the highest-ranked Mexican in the world at No. 98, will square off against 2016 LOI champion Carlota Ciganda. Lopez, who grew up on at Club de Golf Mexico, couldn’t help but chuckle when she saw the draw, especially since Ciganda is staying at her house this week.

For Lopez, an LPGA sophomore, it’s a treat to be back home among friends.

“People don’t understand that after a bad tournament or a bad round to come back to a place where you are alone is the hardest, mentally,” she said. “If you are able to come back to your country, with your family and friends it makes it easier to come back up again. Golf is not my life, it’s what I do. That is something that I’ve learned.”

• World No. 1 Lydia Ko will face Ana Menendez, a local player who is in the field on a sponsor exemption. Menendez played college golf at N.C. State before heading over to Europe to play professionally. The 25-year-old has 21 career starts on the LET and is ranked No. 628.

• A couple of U.S. Girls’ Junior champions will face each other in Rd. 1. World No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the Girls’ Junior in 2009, will meet Amy Anderson (2011). Should Jutanugarn win, she could go on to face her sister in the second round. Moriya will battle Canada’s Alena Sharp in the opening round.

• Angela Stanford and Beth Allen are among the U.S. Solheim Cup hopefuls pitted against each other for points this week.

In fact, three consecutive groups in the Juli Inkster Bracket feature All-American pairings: Michelle Wie vs. Lizette Salas; Jessica Korda vs. Christina Kim; Mo Martin vs. Marina Alex.

• From the young hotshot department, keep an eye on Nelly Korda vs. Charley Hull.

• Big names missing from the field include Lexi Thompson, So Yeon Ryu and Anna Nordqvist.

Round 1  Tee Times – Lorena Ochoa Match Play
Club De Golf Mexico, Mexico City
Thursday-Sunday (Times Eastern)
Tee Group Time Players
1 1 09:00 AM

Lydia Ko
09:00 AM

Ana Menendez
1 2 09:10 AM

Mi Hyang Lee
09:10 AM

Jennifer Song
1 3 09:20 AM

Suzann Pettersen
09:20 AM

Katie Burnett
1 4 09:30 AM

Mi Jung Hur
09:30 AM

Jacqui Concolino
1 5 09:40 AM

Shanshan Feng
09:40 AM

Laetitia Beck
1 6 09:50 AM

Candie Kung
09:50 AM

Sarah Jane Smith
1 7 10:00 AM

Brooke M. Henderson
10:00 AM

Katherine Kirk
1 8 10:10 AM

Austin Ernst
10:10 AM

Ryann O’Toole
1 9 10:20 AM

Ariya Jutanugarn
10:20 AM

Amy Anderson
1 10 10:30 AM

Moriya Jutanugarn
10:30 AM

Alena Sharp
1 11 10:40 AM

Gerina Piller
10:40 AM

Pernilla Lindberg
1 12 10:50 AM

Brittany Lang
10:50 AM

Beatriz Recari
1 13 11:00 AM

Ha Na Jang
11:00 AM

Cydney Clanton
1 14 11:10 AM

Caroline Masson
11:10 AM

Morgan Pressel
1 15 11:20 AM

Cristie Kerr
11:20 AM

Brittany Altomare
1 16 11:30 AM

Jenny Shin
11:30 AM

Kim Kaufman
1 17 11:40 AM

In Gee Chun
11:40 AM

Laura Gonzalez Escallon
1 18 11:50 AM

Lizette Salas
11:50 AM

Michelle Wie
1 19 Noon

Jessica Korda
Noon

Christina Kim
1 20 12:10 PM

Mo Martin
12:10 PM

Marina Alex
1 21 12:20 PM

Sung Hyun Park
12:20 PM

Simin Feng
1 22 12:30 PM

Chella Choi
12:30 PM

Sandra Gal
1 23 12:40 PM

Stacy Lewis
12:40 PM

Ayako Uehara
1 24 12:50 PM

Jodi Ewart Shadoff
12:50 PM

Angel Yin
1 25 1:00 PM

Inbee Park
1:00 PM

Peiyun Chien
1 26 1:10 PM

Angela Stanford
1:10 PM

Beth Allen
1 27 1:20 PM

Carlota Ciganda
1:20 PM

Gaby Lopez
1 28 1:30 PM

Karine Icher
1:30 PM

Xiyu Lin
1 29 1:40 PM

Sei Young Kim
1:40 PM

Maude-Aimee Leblanc
1 30 1:50 PM

Danielle Kang
1:50 PM

Su Oh
1 31 02:00 PM

Charley Hull
02:00 PM

Nelly Korda
1 32 02:10 PM

Pornanong Phatlum
02:10 PM

Megan Khang

