Lorena Ochoa Match Play may be best LPGA Tour event you'll never see

Match play is back on the LPGA, but due to the tournament’s financial constraints, fans won’t be able to catch any of this week’s action on TV. That’s a shame because right off the top there are a number of intriguing first-round match-ups at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play.

Local favorite Gabby Lopez, the highest-ranked Mexican in the world at No. 98, will square off against 2016 LOI champion Carlota Ciganda. Lopez, who grew up on at Club de Golf Mexico, couldn’t help but chuckle when she saw the draw, especially since Ciganda is staying at her house this week.

For Lopez, an LPGA sophomore, it’s a treat to be back home among friends.

“People don’t understand that after a bad tournament or a bad round to come back to a place where you are alone is the hardest, mentally,” she said. “If you are able to come back to your country, with your family and friends it makes it easier to come back up again. Golf is not my life, it’s what I do. That is something that I’ve learned.”

• World No. 1 Lydia Ko will face Ana Menendez, a local player who is in the field on a sponsor exemption. Menendez played college golf at N.C. State before heading over to Europe to play professionally. The 25-year-old has 21 career starts on the LET and is ranked No. 628.

• A couple of U.S. Girls’ Junior champions will face each other in Rd. 1. World No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn, who won the Girls’ Junior in 2009, will meet Amy Anderson (2011). Should Jutanugarn win, she could go on to face her sister in the second round. Moriya will battle Canada’s Alena Sharp in the opening round.

• Angela Stanford and Beth Allen are among the U.S. Solheim Cup hopefuls pitted against each other for points this week.

In fact, three consecutive groups in the Juli Inkster Bracket feature All-American pairings: Michelle Wie vs. Lizette Salas; Jessica Korda vs. Christina Kim; Mo Martin vs. Marina Alex.

• From the young hotshot department, keep an eye on Nelly Korda vs. Charley Hull.

• Big names missing from the field include Lexi Thompson, So Yeon Ryu and Anna Nordqvist.

Round 1 Tee Times – Lorena Ochoa Match Play

Club De Golf Mexico, Mexico City

Thursday-Sunday (Times Eastern)

Tee Group Time Players 1 1 09:00 AM Lydia Ko 09:00 AM Ana Menendez 1 2 09:10 AM Mi Hyang Lee 09:10 AM Jennifer Song 1 3 09:20 AM Suzann Pettersen 09:20 AM Katie Burnett 1 4 09:30 AM Mi Jung Hur 09:30 AM Jacqui Concolino 1 5 09:40 AM Shanshan Feng 09:40 AM Laetitia Beck 1 6 09:50 AM Candie Kung 09:50 AM Sarah Jane Smith 1 7 10:00 AM Brooke M. Henderson 10:00 AM Katherine Kirk 1 8 10:10 AM Austin Ernst 10:10 AM Ryann O’Toole 1 9 10:20 AM Ariya Jutanugarn 10:20 AM Amy Anderson 1 10 10:30 AM Moriya Jutanugarn 10:30 AM Alena Sharp 1 11 10:40 AM Gerina Piller 10:40 AM Pernilla Lindberg 1 12 10:50 AM Brittany Lang 10:50 AM Beatriz Recari 1 13 11:00 AM Ha Na Jang 11:00 AM Cydney Clanton 1 14 11:10 AM Caroline Masson 11:10 AM Morgan Pressel 1 15 11:20 AM Cristie Kerr 11:20 AM Brittany Altomare 1 16 11:30 AM Jenny Shin 11:30 AM Kim Kaufman 1 17 11:40 AM In Gee Chun 11:40 AM Laura Gonzalez Escallon 1 18 11:50 AM Lizette Salas 11:50 AM Michelle Wie 1 19 Noon Jessica Korda Noon Christina Kim 1 20 12:10 PM Mo Martin 12:10 PM Marina Alex 1 21 12:20 PM Sung Hyun Park 12:20 PM Simin Feng 1 22 12:30 PM Chella Choi 12:30 PM Sandra Gal 1 23 12:40 PM Stacy Lewis 12:40 PM Ayako Uehara 1 24 12:50 PM Jodi Ewart Shadoff 12:50 PM Angel Yin 1 25 1:00 PM Inbee Park 1:00 PM Peiyun Chien 1 26 1:10 PM Angela Stanford 1:10 PM Beth Allen 1 27 1:20 PM Carlota Ciganda 1:20 PM Gaby Lopez 1 28 1:30 PM Karine Icher 1:30 PM Xiyu Lin 1 29 1:40 PM Sei Young Kim 1:40 PM Maude-Aimee Leblanc 1 30 1:50 PM Danielle Kang 1:50 PM Su Oh 1 31 02:00 PM Charley Hull 02:00 PM Nelly Korda 1 32 02:10 PM Pornanong Phatlum 02:10 PM Megan Khang

Related LPGA players on video rules changes: More needs to be done