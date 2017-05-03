Ringler's regional predictions: Who will make NCAA men's regional fields?

The focus of college golf is turning toward NCAA regional play. Those six events have collectively been billed as the most stressful few days in all of college golf, even though that distinction may soon be given to the final round of stroke play at the national championship, which determines the eight teams on the match-play bracket.

For now, the attention is on regionals, which take place May 15-17 at six different sites. Only the top five teams at each will advance to the NCAA finals.

Here is how I predict the regional sites could look if the selections were today. (Note: Selections will officially be announced Thursday at noon ET)

• • •

Sammamish Regional

Aldarra Golf Club, Sammamish, Wash.

1. USC

2. Kent State

3. Texas A&M

4. Florida State

5. Washington (host)

6. Alabama

7. San Diego State

8. Texas El-Paso

9. Penn State

10. Michigan

11. Michigan State

12. East Tennessee State

13. Marquette

• • •

Murfreesboro Regional

The Grove, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

1. Vanderbilt

2. Texas Tech

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Missouri

6. Lipscomb

7. Kennesaw State

8. UCF

9. Middle Tennessee (host)

10. TCU

11. Troy

12. Sacramento State

13. Wichita State

14. Saint Peter’s

• • •

Austin Regional

The University of Texas Golf Club, Austin, Texas

1. Oklahoma State

2. Wake Forest

3. Texas (host)

4. Ole Miss

5. Arizona State

6. North Carolina State

7. Kansas

8. Liberty

9. Iowa State

10. Georgia Southern

11. College of Charleston

12. Seattle

13. Harvard

• • •

Stanford Regional

Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, Calif.

1. Stanford (host)

2. Baylor

3. Oklahoma

4. Georgia Tech

5. Pepperdine

6. North Carolina

7. North Florida

8. BYU

9. Houston

10. Ohio State

11. UC Santa Barbara

12. Richmond

13. South Dakota State

• • •

West Lafayette Regional

Kampen Course, West Lafayette, Ind.

1. Florida

2. Illinois

3. UNLV

4. Auburn

5. South Carolina

6. Colorado

7. Purdue (host)

8. New Mexico

9. Augusta

10. Saint Mary’s

11. Jacksonville State

12. McNeese State

13. Cleveland State

14. Loyola (Md.)

• • •

Baton Rouge Regional

The University Club, Baton Rouge, La.