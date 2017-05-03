Ringler's regional predictions: Who will make NCAA men's regional fields?

The focus of college golf is turning toward NCAA regional play. Those six events have collectively been billed as the most stressful few days in all of college golf, even though that distinction may soon be given to the final round of stroke play at the national championship, which determines the eight teams on the match-play bracket.
For now, the attention is on regionals, which take place May 15-17 at six different sites. Only the top five teams at each will advance to the NCAA finals.
Here is how I predict the regional sites could look if the selections were today. (Note: Selections will officially be announced Thursday at noon ET)
• • •
Sammamish Regional
Aldarra Golf Club, Sammamish, Wash.
- 1. USC
- 2. Kent State
- 3. Texas A&M
- 4. Florida State
- 5. Washington (host)
- 6. Alabama
- 7. San Diego State
- 8. Texas El-Paso
- 9. Penn State
- 10. Michigan
- 11. Michigan State
- 12. East Tennessee State
- 13. Marquette
• • •
Murfreesboro Regional
The Grove, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- 1. Vanderbilt
- 2. Texas Tech
- 3. Clemson
- 4. Georgia
- 5. Missouri
- 6. Lipscomb
- 7. Kennesaw State
- 8. UCF
- 9. Middle Tennessee (host)
- 10. TCU
- 11. Troy
- 12. Sacramento State
- 13. Wichita State
- 14. Saint Peter’s
• • •
Austin Regional
The University of Texas Golf Club, Austin, Texas
- 1. Oklahoma State
- 2. Wake Forest
- 3. Texas (host)
- 4. Ole Miss
- 5. Arizona State
- 6. North Carolina State
- 7. Kansas
- 8. Liberty
- 9. Iowa State
- 10. Georgia Southern
- 11. College of Charleston
- 12. Seattle
- 13. Harvard
• • •
Stanford Regional
Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, Calif.
- 1. Stanford (host)
- 2. Baylor
- 3. Oklahoma
- 4. Georgia Tech
- 5. Pepperdine
- 6. North Carolina
- 7. North Florida
- 8. BYU
- 9. Houston
- 10. Ohio State
- 11. UC Santa Barbara
- 12. Richmond
- 13. South Dakota State
• • •
West Lafayette Regional
Kampen Course, West Lafayette, Ind.
- 1. Florida
- 2. Illinois
- 3. UNLV
- 4. Auburn
- 5. South Carolina
- 6. Colorado
- 7. Purdue (host)
- 8. New Mexico
- 9. Augusta
- 10. Saint Mary’s
- 11. Jacksonville State
- 12. McNeese State
- 13. Cleveland State
- 14. Loyola (Md.)
• • •
Baton Rouge Regional
The University Club, Baton Rouge, La.
- 1. LSU (host)
- 2. Oregon
- 3. Virginia
- 4. Duke
- 5. Northwestern
- 6. Arkansas
- 7. Jacksonville State
- 8. Kentucky
- 9. South Florida
- 10. Iowa
- 11. Georgia State
- 12. Campbell
- 13. Bryant
- 14. Alabama State
