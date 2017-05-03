Fully-healthy Dustin Johnson returns to PGA Tour at Wells Fargo Classic

World No. 1-ranked player Dustin Johnson is back on the PGA Tour this week and said Wednesday he is fully healthy heading into the Wells Fargo Classic.

“I’m feeling good, healthy. I can’t complain. I haven’t played much or done a whole of practicing. Body’s all good. Glad to be back out playing again,” he said during a press conference on site in Wilmington, N.C.

Johnson was injured the day before he was scheduled to tee off at the Masters after he reportedly slipped and fell down a small set of stairs.

“It took about three weeks. Last Friday was probably the first day I hit balls and didn’t feel it,” he said.

His back wasn’t damaged from the pre-Masters fall, just badly bruised. Johnson said he had an MRI done on it but that it was negative.

Earlier, Johnson told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis that he watched The Masters, even though it was difficult because he “wanted to be there playing.”

Johnson earned the world’s No. 1 ranking earlier this year and has won his three past events: the Genesis Open, the WGC Mexico Championship, and the WGC-Dell Match Play.

“I was a on good role playing heading into Augusta, playing the best golf of my career,” he added.

Johnson is scheduled to tee off Thursday at 7:56 a.m. off the 10th tee at Eagle Point Golf Club with Davis Love III and Bill Haas.