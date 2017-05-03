Alex Fitzpatrick, brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, commits to Wake Forest

Alex Fitzpatrick is following in his older brother’s footsteps. But not to the letter.

Fitzpatrick, a 2018 prospect, announced Tuesday via Twitter that he has committed to play golf for Wake Forest. The Englishman is the younger brother of Matt Fitzpatrick, who at 22 years old is already a three-time European Tour winner and a member of Europe’s 2016 Ryder Cup team.

The combination of facilities and coaches ultimately led the younger Fitzpatrick to choose the Winston-Salem, N.C., school for his college golf destination.

“I picked Wake because the facilities were unbelievable and will enable me to develop to the best potential that I can be during university,” Fitzpatrick told Golfweek. “The coaches, (associate head) coach (Dan) Walters and (head) coach (Jerry) Haas, have been nothing but supporting through the decision and they are the nicest people I could meet and genuinely want the best for me and want me to improve.”

Fitzpatrick, 18, said he essentially chose between Wake Forest and Northwestern.

One of the main factors that steered him toward the Demon Deacons was the more mild North Carolina climate compared to the cold conditions the Wildcats can face in Evanston, Ill.

“It was a very close decision between the two universities and the weather was also a factor (and) played a part in my decision,” Fitzpatrick said. “Both places are amazing, but Wake Forest was probably just better suited for me.”

If the mention of “Fitzpatrick” and “Northwestern” sounds familiar, there’s a reason. Matt Fitzpatrick attended Northwestern, competing for the golf team in the fall of 2013 before shockingly withdrawing from the university after one quarter in order to purse a full-time amateur career. Fitzpatrick, who was the top-ranked amateur in the world when he left the team after a half-season, would turn pro in June 2014.

Despite his hasty departure from the university, Fitzpatrick has continued to show support for Northwestern, currently No. 28 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. Most recently, he outfitted his golf bag with logoing that promoted the school.

New bag for my time in America!! Absolutely awesome! Thank you @vesselbags! @NorthwesternU pic.twitter.com/KLOuqdKZdZ — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) February 21, 2017

Even though his younger brother is not following in his path to Northwestern, Matt didn’t hesitate to support Alex’s college decision.

“(Matt has) genuinely just been supportive and happy with my decision as I felt it was best for me,” Alex Fitzpatrick said. “He said that whatever I feel is the right choice will be the best choice for me!”

The younger Fitzpatrick even threw a bit of humor in his announcement, referencing Matt’s stint at Northwestern being so brief.

Extremely happy to say I have made a verbal commitment to play golf at Wake Forest in 2018. Hopefully last longer than my brother😂 — Alex (@FitzAlex99) May 2, 2017

Wake Forest, currently ranked No. 10, is looking to make a return trip to the NCAA Championship after placing 23rd there in 2016.

Alex Fitzpatrick will enter the Demon Deacons roster in the fall of 2018 sporting an impressive international resume. The 18-year-old caddied for Matt during his 2013 U.S. Amateur win, and that week Alex was described as “the Serena Williams of the family.”

Alex finished runner-up at the 2013 Douglas Johns Tournament as well as doing so at the 2014 Italian U16 International Championship. He followed up with a third-place showing at the Italian U16s the next year.

In the summer of 2016, Fitzpatrick represented England for the Boys Home Internationals – a junior team competition involving England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Fitzpatrick went 2-1 as the squad won the event. He also represented Great Britain & Ireland in the Jacques Leglise Trophy, an annual under-18 team competition between GB&I and the Continent of Europe, and earned 3 1/2 points in four matches.

Fitzpatrick also made it to Round 2 of match play at the 2016 Boys Amateur Championship and finished T-27 the same year at the AJGA’s prestigious Thunderbird International Junior. He also finished tied for third at the Carris Trophy in July.