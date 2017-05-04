Jutanugarn sisters to face off Friday at Lorena Ochoa Match Play

MEXICO CITY – Ariya Jutanguarn arrived in Mexico with six new golf balls. She bummed a dozen extra off of Shanshan Feng, as did older sister Moriya. They thought about buying more until the pairings came out at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play. At least one of them wasn’t going to make it past the Round of 32.

It was settled. If they met on Friday in the second round, the loser would hand over her extra dozen balls before flying back to Orlando, Fla.

Feng, the Titleist dealer, joked that she wanted 10 percent of their earnings.

Ariya defeated Amy Anderson, 5 and 4, in the first round May 4 while Moriya downed Alena Sharp, 2 and 1. They’ll meet at 9:20 a.m. CT on Friday as tee times were moved up due to a stormy forecast.

“It feels like it’s a little too early this week to see my sister,” said Moriya.

Ariya hit driver, for the first time this season, a handful of times during her match against Anderson and found the fairway each time. She felt the format made it easier to take the risk.

Moriya said during a practice round, her little sister was pounding drives 100 yards past her. She’s used to that sort of thing, but it’s even worse with the altitude.

“I will be hitting the second shot in first on every hole,” said Moriya. “If I play my game, everything will be fine.”

The sisters are sharing a hotel room this week with their mother, Apple. Ariya is on the rollaway. Will they talk golf?

“Probably not,” said Moriya.