LPGA notes: Michelle Wie comfortable, in fine form at Lorena Ochoa Match Play

MEXICO CITY – Michelle Wie has it all figured out this week. Every day she goes to the same taco spot in the mall across from the host hotel.

“5: El pastor and queso is my order,” said Wie. She also knows how to ask for the check in Spanish. After that, it gets a little fuzzy.

Wiesy loves match play; and she loves Mexico. The good vibes are strong here at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play, where Wie made quick work of Lizette Salas, 6 and 5. (This marks the first year of the match-play format.)

Wie chipped in for eagle on the par-5 second hole to gain the early momentum. She won four consecutive holes on Nos. 9-12 to seal it.

“I was scared that we were going to lose this event,” said Wie, who won here in 2009 for her first LPGA title. “I’m just glad that we still have it.”

There’s no TV this week, and live scoring was spotty at best, but if the weather forecast turns out better than predicted, the crowds could be generous this weekend as Ochoa joins Juli Inkster, Se Ri Pak and Annika Sorenstam for a Hall of Fame exhibition.

Ochoa, now a mother of three, went out for a nine-hole practice round at 3 p.m. Thursday at Club de Golf Mexico. While she hadn’t played much until the past few weeks, her action on the range didn’t look much different than it did at her peak.

The remaining Hall of Famers will be in Friday for a press conference and cocktail reception.

Next up for Wie is Laura Gonzalez Escallon, a No. 16 seed who defeated top seed In Gee Chun, 2 and 1.

“The odds were completely against me,” said Gonzalez Escallon. “I’m lucky to be here.”

The former Purdue standout likened it to the time she beat Kelly Tidy to win the 2008 British Girls’ Championship. Gonzalez Escallon, a Belgian, didn’t even have a caddie with her when she took a British favorite.

• Brooke Henderson survived a surge from veteran Katherine Kirk to win on the 20th hole. The Canadian star drained a 45-foot eagle putt on the second extra hole to advance to the Round of 32. Henderson made the turn 4 up, but two consecutive birdies from Kirk shifted the match in the Aussie’s direction. Henderson thought the slow-play warning the two received midway through the match also played a part.

“I think she maybe got energized by that a little bit and decided to move a little faster and hit better shots,” said Henderson. “Changed the rhythm.”

• Several players joined Wie in making quick work of their first-round matches.

Shanshan Feng ousted Laetitia Beck, 7 and 5.

Ariya Jutanugarn defeated Amy Anderson, 5 and 4.

Danielle Kang bested Su Oh, 7 and 6.

• World No. 1 Lydia Ko took down Ana Menendez, 4 and 2. She’ll face Jennifer Song, winner of the 2009 U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links, in the second round.

• Carlota Ciganda asked her caddie for a few words of wisdom before the start of the first round. The nerves were kicking in high gear as she prepped to play good friend Gaby Lopez, who is a member of Club de Golf Mexico.

Ciganda, who won this event last year when it was stroke play, is actually staying at Lopez’s house this week. A couple of bogeys from Lopez midway through put Ciganda in the driver’s seat. The Spaniard took a 3-up lead with a birdie on the 10th hole and went on to win, 5 and 3.

“I know she’s going to win soon here,” said Ciganda of Lopez’s future.

Still, it was hard to oust the hometown girl in the opening round.

As for the new format, Ciganda is well-versed in match play having much success with the Spanish National Team as an amateur.

“It’s like a Sunday every day,” she said. “I like it.”

• Charley Hull called for a medic on the 12th hole, feeling faint and “seeing lights.” Liquids and an energy bar helped raise her blood sugar level, and after a short break she was back in action against Nelly Korda. Hull wasn’t sure if the altitude caused the illness, but the high elevation has impacted several players this week.

Hull, who holds a one-hole advantage, drained a 35-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole when the horn blew due to dangerous weather conditions. Korda still has a birdie attempt of her own to keep the match alive.

Theirs is the only match still on the course.