NCAA 2017 men's regional fields revealed

The 2017 NCAA Division I men’s golf regional fields were revealed Thursday. In all, 81 teams and 45 individuals will compete in six regional championships, each set for May 15-17.

The six regional sites are Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish, Wash.; The Grove in College Grove, Tenn.; the University of Texas Club in Austin, Texas; Stanford Golf Course in Stanford, Calif.; the Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Ind.; and the University Club in Baton Rouge, La.

The low five teams and low individual not on those teams advancing from each regional will move onto the NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms on May 26-31 in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Vanderbilt, fresh off its first SEC Championship title and ranked No. 1 by Golfweek, earns the No. 1 seed in the College Grove Regional in Tennessee – the state where the Commodores are based.

Scott Limbaugh, Vanderbilt’s head coach, is excited about the team’s position, but is not assuming the group will cruise through regionals.

“If we don’t respect (our competition at regionals), we’re kind of disrespecting ourselves,” Limbaugh said.

The Commodores are one of six No. 1 seeds. USC, ranked No. 2 by Golfweek, will lead the way as the top seed at the Sammamish Regional at Aldarra Golf Club in Washington. LSU, ranked third, is the top seed at the Baton Rouge Regional, which the Tigers are hosting at the University Club. The No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys are the top seed at the Austin Regional, set for the University of Texas Golf Club. Fifth-ranked Florida heads the group going to teh Kampen Course for the West Lafayette Regional in Indiana. Finally among the No. 1 seeds, there’s Stanford. The Cardinal, hosting at the Stanford Regional, will take top billing at the Stanford Golf Course.

Two teams based in Illinois will compete for a chance to qualify for an NCAA Championship in that state.

The seventh-ranked Illini earn the No. 2 seed at the West Lafayette Regional while No. 28 Northwestern captures the fifth seed at the Baton Rouge Regional.

Pat Goss, the longtime men’s head coach at Northwestern, is now the director of golf and player development for the Wildcats. He’s confident the team, now headed by David Inglis, has a good shot at making it to Rich Harvest Farms.

“We’ve had a strong team this year,” Goss said. “We’re bringing a good team that we think can advance.”

Like Goss, former Northwestern star and 1999 NCAA individual champion Luke Donald was on hand at Wrigley Field for regional announcements. Here’s Donald throwing out the first pitch for the Cubs-Phillies game.

Here is a look at the full fields for the six regional sites:

Sammamish Regional

Aldarra Golf Club, Sammamish, Wash.

USC Kent State Texas A&M Florida State Washington Alabama San Diego State Texas-El Paso Penn State Michigan Michigan State Seattle Marquette Bryant

INDIVIDUALS: Hidetoshi Yoshihara, UCLA; Tim Widing, San Francisco; Ryan Wallen, Wyoming; Cole Madey, UCLA; Michael Colgate, Nebraska

College Grove Regional

The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

Vanderbilt Texas Tech

Clemson

Georgia

Missouri

Lipscomb

Kennesaw State

UCF

Middle Tennessee State

TCU

Troy

East Tennessee State

Harvard

INDIVIDUALS: Andrew Novak, Wofford; Patrick Cover, North Carolina-Wilmington; Tim Conover, East Carolina; Thomas Eldridge, North Carolina-Wilmington; Lorenzo Scalise, Tennessee; Hunter Richardson, Tennessee-Martin; Seth Gandy, Charlotte; Jack Lang, Davidson; Anton Frondelius, Wagner; Daniel Racioppa, Alcorn State

West Lafayette Regional

Kampen Course, West Lafayette, Ind.

Florida

Illinois

UNLV

Auburn

South Carolina

Colorado

Purdue

New Mexico

Augusta

Saint Mary’s

Campbell Richmond

Cleveland State

INDIVIDUALS: Peter Kim, Army; Mark Lawrence, Virginia Tech; Austin Squires, Cincinnati; Keegan de Lange, Louisville; Lloyd Jefferson Go, Seton Hall; David Kocher, Maryland; Sarit Suwannarut,Virginia Tech; Patrick Flavin, Miami (Ohio); Peyton White, Ohio; Trent Wallace, Illinois State

Stanford Regional

Stanford Golf Course, Stanford, Calif.

Stanford

Baylor Oklahoma

Georgia Tech

Pepperdine

North Carolina

North Florida

BYU

Houston

Ohio State

UC Santa Barbara Sacramento State

South Dakota State

INDIVIDUALS: Collin Morikawa, California; Hayden Shieh, Santa Clara; David Kim, UC Irvine; Justin Doeden, Minnesota; Andres Gonzalez, Long Beach State; Felix Mory, Cal State Northridge; Fidel Concepcion, Southern Utah; Grant Booth, Nevada; Brian Humphreys, Boise State; Mike Graboyes, Cornell

Austin Regional

The University of Texas Golf Club, Austin, Texas

Oklahoma State

Wake Forest

Texas

Ole Miss

Arizona State

North Carolina State

Kansas

Liberty

Iowa State

Georgia Southern

College of Charleston

McNeese State

Wichita State Saint Peter’s

INDIVIDUALS: Jake Staiano, Colorado State; Ryan Cole, James Madison; Ian Snyman, North Texas; Thomas Rosenmueller, North Texas; Cory Churchman, North Texas

Baton Rouge Regional

The University Club, Baton Rouge, La.

LSU Oregon Virginia Duke Northwestern

Arkansas

Jacksonville

Kentucky South Florida

Iowa

Georgia State

Jacksonville State

Loyola (Md.)

Alabama State

INDIVIDUALS: Peng Pichaikool, Mississippi State; Zan Luka Stirn, Arkansas State; R.J. Keur, UAB; Zander Lozano, Texas-San Antonio; Albert Badosa-Soler, Nicholls State