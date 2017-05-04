Dustin Johnson returns with pain-free 70 at Wells Fargo Championship

Dustin Johnson Thursday played his first competitive round of golf since missing the Masters with a back injury, shooting a pain-free 2-under 70 during the opening round of the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C.

“I’m happy with the way I played. I didn’t score that great. I didn’t hole many putts, but I played really well,” Johnson, ranked No. 1 in the world, told PGATOUR.com after his match. “Everything feels good (physically). I can’t complain there.”

Johnson hit 16 greens in regulation and was four shots off the lead when he finished.

He made an early charge after teeing off from No. 10 early in the day, and was 3-under after six holes. He came in at a 3-under 33 after nine holes.

Johnson is riding a three-tournament winning streak heading into this week’s event – having won the Genesis Open, the WGC Dell Match Play, and the WGC Mexico Championship.

“The golf swing is in good shape. If I hit it like I did again today, I’ll be there Sunday.”

Only Tiger Woods (three times) and Ben Hogan (1953) have ever won more than three consecutive PGA Tour events.

Johnson’s putter failed him on the par-3 2nd hole and again on the par-4 9th hole.

Still, Johnson was not about to fault the course at Eagle Point, which was getting rave reviews early on in the tournament. “It’s challenging. The greens are perfect. (The course) is in perfect condition.”