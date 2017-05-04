Presidents Cup to return to Royal Melbourne in 2019

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Presidents Cup is returning to Royal Melbourne Golf Club in 2019 for the third time.

The PGA Tour previously had said the 2019 matches would be in Australia. The announcement Thursday was that Royal Melbourne would hold the event for the third time since this event first starting going around the world in 1998.

Royal Melbourne remains the site of International team’s only victory, a nine-point rout in 1998 against the Americans. The Presidents Cup returned to Royal Melbourne in 2011 with Tiger Woods, a wild-card pick by U.S. captain Fred Couples, making the clinching putt in a 19-15 victory.

Since the Presidents Cup began in 1994, only the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia has hosted the matches more times — 1994, 1996, 2000 and 2005.