PHOTOS: Happy 28th Birthday, Rory! McIlroy through the years

Rory McIlroy, a recently married man, turned 28 years old on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman first came to be known among the general golf fan when he made the cut (finishing T-42) as an 18-year-old amateur at the 2007 Open Championship.

We’ve seen him grow over the next decade, earning several big wins – most notably, his four major championship titles.

Here’s a full look at McIlroy through the years.