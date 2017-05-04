PHOTOS: Happy 28th Birthday, Rory! McIlroy through the years

Rory McIlroy, a recently married man, turned 28 years old on Thursday.
The Northern Irishman first came to be known among the general golf fan when he made the cut (finishing T-42) as an 18-year-old amateur at the 2007 Open Championship.
We’ve seen him grow over the next decade, earning several big wins – most notably, his four major championship titles.
Here’s a full look at McIlroy through the years.
Great Britian and Ireland golfer Rory McIlroy, right, follows his putt on the 14th green as Rickie Fowler of the USA looks on during the final day of the 2007 Walker Cup.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy holds the trophy for the best amateur player of the the 136th British Open Golf Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland, 22 July 2007. AFP PHOTO/Paul ELLIS (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic.
Europe’s Rory McIlroy wearing a curly wig hits a tee shot during a practice round at the 2010 Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Celtic Manor golf course in Newport, Wales, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010.
HONG KONG – NOVEMBER 16: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the UBS Hong Kong Open Press Conference at the International Finance Centre on November 16, 2010 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy celebrates his first PGA Tour victory at Quail Hollow in 2010.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits to plays a shot on the tenth hole as his caddie J.P. Fitzgerald looks on during the final round of the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia.
Rory McIlroy walks up the 18th fairway with his caddie J.P. Fitzgerald during the final round of the 2011 Masters, where McIlroy blew a four-shot lead by shooting 80.
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, receives a high five from his caddie J.P. Fitzgerald, after hitting his drive from the 10th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament in Bethesda, Md., Sunday, June 19, 2011.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland poses with the trophy after his eight-stroke victory on the 18th green during the 111th U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club on June 19, 2011 in Bethesda, Maryland.
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Sunday, March 4, 2012. McIlroy became the top-ranked golfer in the world.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his victory on the 18th green in the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, S.C., Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012.
Europe’s Rory McIlroy reacts after making a birdie putt on the 13th hole during a four-ball match at the Ryder Cup Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012, at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Ill.
Rory McIlroy missed the cut at BMW PGA Championship, tie for 57th at Memorial, tie for 41st at U.S. Open and missed the cut at Irish Open.
Jack Nicklaus and Rory McIlroy (Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy and Caroline Wozniacki announced in 2014 that they were breaking off their engagement.
Rory McIlroy during his 2014 British Open championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.
Rory McIlroy after his 2014 British Open championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.
The PGA Championship at Valhalla provided a dramatic stage for Rory McIlroy’s second major title of 2014.
LOUISVILLE, KY – AUGUST 10: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates his one-stroke victory on the 18th green during the final round of the 96th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on August 10, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy holds up the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship at Valhalla.
Rory McIlroy during Wednesday’s practice round for the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his girlfriend Erica Stoll after winning the the DP World Tour Golf Championship in Dubai, on November 22, 2015. The $8 million DP World Tour Championship features the top-60 players in the Race to Dubai. / AFP / KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
STRAFFAN, IRELAND – MAY 22: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates on the 18th green following his victory during the final round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation at The K Club on May 22, 2016 in Straffan, Ireland. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy, shown with fans at the 2016 British Open
Rory McIlroy, shown with fiancee Erica Stoll, earned his 12th PGA Tour victory last month at the former Deutsche Bank Championship.
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 25: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates a birdie putt to defeat Ryan Moore on the fourth playoff hole to win the TOUR Championship and clinch the FedExCup at East Lake Golf Club on September 25, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy. The pair got married in April. (Getty Images)
CHASKA, MN – SEPTEMBER 29: Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy of Europe depart the 2016 Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony at Hazeltine National Golf Club on September 29, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 12: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles on his last hole during the first round of the BMW South African Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 12, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – MARCH 03: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits to hit his approach shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec on March 3, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
April 4, 2017; Augusta, GA, USA; Rory McIlroy (left) and Toto Gana (right) smile while walking the second fairway during Tuesday practice rounds at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Golfweek
