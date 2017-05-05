Which conference is the best in women’s college golf?
Using the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, each conference was assigned a power rating based on the strength of each team in its league.
No real surprise this year. Like most years, the Pac-12 and SEC sit at the top. This year, the Pac-12 has the strongest teams from top to bottom while the SEC is second.
The Pac-12 will see 10 of its 11 members in regional play. The Big 12 also had all but one school getting an invite to regionals.
|Rank
|Conference
|Power Rating
|Teams in NCAA regionals
|1
|Pac-12
|72.24
|10
|2
|SEC
|72.70
|9
|3
|ACC
|72.95
|8
|4
|Big 12
|72.98
|8
|5
|Big Ten
|74.03
|7
|6
|West Coast*
|74.28
|2
|7
|American
|74.32
|3
|8
|Mountain West
|74.77
|3
|9
|Big West
|75.61
|1
|10
|Conference USA
|75.85
|1
|11
|Sun Belt
|76.66
|1
|12
|Southern
|76.71
|1
|13
|MAC
|76.75
|1
|14
|Ivy League
|76.76
|1
|15
|Southland
|76.91
|1
|16
|Atlantic-Sun
|76.96
|1
|17
|Colonial Athletic
|77.38
|1
|18
|Big Sky
|77.82
|1
|19
|Big South
|77.85
|1
|20
|Big East
|77.90
|1
|21
|WAC
|77.97
|1
|22
|Summit League
|77.99
|1
|23
|Missouri Valley
|78.69
|1
|24
|Ohio Valley
|78.88
|1
|25
|Patriot League
|80.25
|1
|26
|Horizon League
|81.00
|1
|27
|Northeast
|83.13
|1
|28
|MAAC
|84.30
|1
|29
|SWAC
|96.78
|1
* No automatic qualifier because league has only five schools participating. It takes six schools competing to get an AQ.
