Which conference is the best in women’s college golf?

Using the Golfweek/Sagarin college rankings, each conference was assigned a power rating based on the strength of each team in its league.

No real surprise this year. Like most years, the Pac-12 and SEC sit at the top. This year, the Pac-12 has the strongest teams from top to bottom while the SEC is second.

The Pac-12 will see 10 of its 11 members in regional play. The Big 12 also had all but one school getting an invite to regionals.

Rank Conference Power Rating Teams in NCAA regionals

1 Pac-12 72.24 10 2 SEC 72.70 9 3 ACC 72.95 8 4 Big 12 72.98 8 5 Big Ten 74.03 7 6 West Coast* 74.28 2 7 American 74.32 3 8 Mountain West 74.77 3 9 Big West 75.61 1 10 Conference USA 75.85 1 11 Sun Belt 76.66 1 12 Southern 76.71 1 13 MAC 76.75 1 14 Ivy League 76.76 1 15 Southland 76.91 1 16 Atlantic-Sun 76.96 1 17 Colonial Athletic 77.38 1 18 Big Sky 77.82 1 19 Big South 77.85 1 20 Big East 77.90 1 21 WAC 77.97 1 22 Summit League 77.99 1 23 Missouri Valley 78.69 1 24 Ohio Valley 78.88 1 25 Patriot League 80.25 1 26 Horizon League 81.00 1 27 Northeast 83.13 1 28 MAAC 84.30 1 29 SWAC 96.78 1

* No automatic qualifier because league has only five schools participating. It takes six schools competing to get an AQ.