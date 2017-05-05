Huntingdon finishes regular season No. 1 in D-III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

By: Kevin Casey | May 5, 2017 2:09 pm

Huntingdon retained the top spot in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for the eighth straight ranking, earning 13 of 14 first-place votes.

Emory and Mary Hardin-Baylor both move up a spot and Redlands moves into the rankings.

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Huntingdon (13) 349 1 2 Texas-Tyler 322 2 3 Emory 313 4 4 Mary Hardin-Baylor 309 5 5 Methodist (1) 305 3 6 LaGrange 271 7 7 Oglethorpe 264 6 8 Rhodes 258 8 9 Greensboro 229 9 10 Wittenberg 216 10 11 Concordia (Texas) 202 12 12 Saint John’s (Minn.) 189 11 13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 186 13 14 Washington and Lee 158 13 15 Illinois Wesleyan 157 15 16 Berry 126 16 17 Guilford 99 17 18 Carnegie Mellon 86 21 19 Skidmore 81 17 20 Sewanee 79 19 21 Gustavus Adolphus 71 20 22 La Verne 56 22 23 Christopher Newport 53 23 24 Redlands 26 NR 25 St. Thomas (Minn.) 23 24

Dropped From Ranking: Hope (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes: Hope, 19; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 14; Rochester, 12; Calvin, 10; Carthage, 9; Centre, 9; Augsburg, 8; Franklin and Marshall, 7; Kenyon, 6; Transylvania, 6; McDaniel, 4; Pacific Lutheran, 3; Piedmont, 3; Allegheny, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 2; Franklin, 2; Trinity (Conn.), 2; California Lutheran, 1; Mount St. Joseph, 1; Rutgers-Camden, 1; Southwestern (Texas), 1