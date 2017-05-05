Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Huntingdon finishes regular season No. 1 in D-III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Huntingdon's Addison Lambeth

Men

Huntingdon retained the top spot in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for the eighth straight ranking, earning 13 of 14 first-place votes.

Emory and Mary Hardin-Baylor both move up a spot and Redlands moves into the rankings.

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Huntingdon (13) 349 1
2 Texas-Tyler 322 2
3 Emory 313 4
4 Mary Hardin-Baylor 309 5
5 Methodist (1) 305 3
6 LaGrange 271 7
7 Oglethorpe 264 6
8 Rhodes 258 8
9 Greensboro 229 9
10 Wittenberg 216 10
11 Concordia (Texas) 202 12
12 Saint John’s (Minn.) 189 11
13 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 186 13
14 Washington and Lee 158 13
15 Illinois Wesleyan 157 15
16 Berry 126 16
17 Guilford 99 17
18 Carnegie Mellon 86 21
19 Skidmore 81 17
20 Sewanee 79 19
21 Gustavus Adolphus 71 20
22 La Verne 56 22
23 Christopher Newport 53 23
24 Redlands 26 NR
25 St. Thomas (Minn.) 23 24

Dropped From Ranking: Hope (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes: Hope, 19; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 14; Rochester, 12; Calvin, 10; Carthage, 9; Centre, 9; Augsburg, 8; Franklin and Marshall, 7; Kenyon, 6; Transylvania, 6; McDaniel, 4; Pacific Lutheran, 3; Piedmont, 3; Allegheny, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 2; Franklin, 2; Trinity (Conn.), 2; California Lutheran, 1; Mount St. Joseph, 1; Rutgers-Camden, 1; Southwestern (Texas), 1

