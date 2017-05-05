Huntingdon finishes regular season No. 1 in D-III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Huntingdon retained the top spot in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll for the eighth straight ranking, earning 13 of 14 first-place votes.
Emory and Mary Hardin-Baylor both move up a spot and Redlands moves into the rankings.
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Huntingdon (13)
|349
|1
|2
|Texas-Tyler
|322
|2
|3
|Emory
|313
|4
|4
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|309
|5
|5
|Methodist (1)
|305
|3
|6
|LaGrange
|271
|7
|7
|Oglethorpe
|264
|6
|8
|Rhodes
|258
|8
|9
|Greensboro
|229
|9
|10
|Wittenberg
|216
|10
|11
|Concordia (Texas)
|202
|12
|12
|Saint John’s (Minn.)
|189
|11
|13
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|186
|13
|14
|Washington and Lee
|158
|13
|15
|Illinois Wesleyan
|157
|15
|16
|Berry
|126
|16
|17
|Guilford
|99
|17
|18
|Carnegie Mellon
|86
|21
|19
|Skidmore
|81
|17
|20
|Sewanee
|79
|19
|21
|Gustavus Adolphus
|71
|20
|22
|La Verne
|56
|22
|23
|Christopher Newport
|53
|23
|24
|Redlands
|26
|NR
|25
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|23
|24
Dropped From Ranking: Hope (No. 25)
Others Receiving Votes: Hope, 19; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 14; Rochester, 12; Calvin, 10; Carthage, 9; Centre, 9; Augsburg, 8; Franklin and Marshall, 7; Kenyon, 6; Transylvania, 6; McDaniel, 4; Pacific Lutheran, 3; Piedmont, 3; Allegheny, 2; Birmingham-Southern, 2; Franklin, 2; Trinity (Conn.), 2; California Lutheran, 1; Mount St. Joseph, 1; Rutgers-Camden, 1; Southwestern (Texas), 1
Comments