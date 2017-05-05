Indian Hills, Tyler remain No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA coaches polls

Indian Hills finishes the regular season the unanimous No. 1 team in the Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll.
Tyler JC retained its spot for the sixth straight occasion atop the Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll.
Full rankings:
NJCAA Division I
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Indian Hills (6)
|60
|1
|2
|Dodge City
|53
|2
|3
|Eastern Florida State
|45
|3
|4
|Odessa
|41
|4
|5
|Midland
|40
|5
|6
|Iowa Western
|26
|7
|7
|Western Texas
|21
|6
|8
|Central Alabama
|13
|8
|8
|New Mexico JC
|13
|9
|10
|Hutchinson
|8
|10
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 6; Eastern Arizona, 2; Wallace State, 2
NJCAA Division II
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Tyler JC (6)
|69
|1
|2
|Murray State (Okla.)
|59
|2
|3
|South Mountain (1)
|57
|3
|4
|Copiah Lincoln
|51
|5
|5
|Meridian
|39
|4
|6
|Mississippi Gulf Coast
|38
|6
|7
|Walters State
|22
|7
|8
|Kansas City Kansas CC
|19
|8
|9
|Kirkwood
|15
|8
|10
|Southeast CC
|11
|10
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: Parkland, 3; Iowa Central, 2
