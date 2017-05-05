Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Men

Indian Hills, Tyler remain No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA coaches polls

Indian Hills finishes the regular season the unanimous No. 1 team in the Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll.

Tyler JC retained its spot for the sixth straight occasion atop the Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll.

Full rankings:

NJCAA Division I

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Indian Hills (6) 60 1
2 Dodge City 53 2
3 Eastern Florida State 45 3
4 Odessa 41 4
5 Midland 40 5
6 Iowa Western 26 7
7 Western Texas 21 6
8 Central Alabama 13 8
8 New Mexico JC 13 9
10 Hutchinson 8 10

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: McLennan, 6; Eastern Arizona, 2; Wallace State, 2

NJCAA Division II

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Tyler JC (6) 69 1
2 Murray State (Okla.) 59 2
3 South Mountain (1) 57 3
4 Copiah Lincoln 51 5
5 Meridian 39 4
6 Mississippi Gulf Coast 38 6
7 Walters State 22 7
8 Kansas City Kansas CC 19 8
9 Kirkwood 15 8
10 Southeast CC 11 10

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: Parkland, 3; Iowa Central, 2

