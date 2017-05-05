Oklahoma City unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

For the fourth straight ranking, Oklahoma City was the unanimous No. 1 team in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.
That makes it 10 straight rankings at the top for the Stars.
Coastal Georgia moves up from No. 14 to No. 11.
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Oklahoma City (9)
|225
|1
|2
|Texas Wesleyan
|215
|2
|3
|Dalton State
|203
|3
|4
|Wayland Baptist
|191
|5
|5
|Keiser
|189
|4
|6
|Johnson and Wales (Fla.)
|185
|6
|7
|William Woods
|171
|7
|8
|Taylor
|154
|9
|9
|British Columbia
|149
|8
|10
|Arizona Christian
|126
|10
|11
|Coastal Georgia
|124
|14
|12
|South Carolina Beaufort
|120
|11
|13
|William Jessup
|104
|12
|14
|Victoria
|93
|14
|15
|Point
|89
|16
|16
|Mount Mercy
|83
|13
|17
|Grand View
|82
|17
|18
|Lindsey Wilson
|81
|19
|19
|Cardinal Stritch
|78
|18
|20
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|65
|21
|21
|Webber International
|48
|20
|22
|Reinhardt
|33
|25
|23
|Madonna
|32
|22
|24
|Bellevue
|20
|24
|25
|Faulkner
|16
|22
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.), 10; The Master’s University, 10; St. Ambrose, 9; St. Andrews, 9; Lawrence Tech, 3; Oregon Tech, 3; Rocky Mountain, 3; Corban, 1; University of the Cumberlands, 1
