Oklahoma City unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

By: Kevin Casey | May 5, 2017 2:22 pm

For the fourth straight ranking, Oklahoma City was the unanimous No. 1 team in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.

That makes it 10 straight rankings at the top for the Stars.

Coastal Georgia moves up from No. 14 to No. 11.

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Oklahoma City (9) 225 1 2 Texas Wesleyan 215 2 3 Dalton State 203 3 4 Wayland Baptist 191 5 5 Keiser 189 4 6 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 185 6 7 William Woods 171 7 8 Taylor 154 9 9 British Columbia 149 8 10 Arizona Christian 126 10 11 Coastal Georgia 124 14 12 South Carolina Beaufort 120 11 13 William Jessup 104 12 14 Victoria 93 14 15 Point 89 16 16 Mount Mercy 83 13 17 Grand View 82 17 18 Lindsey Wilson 81 19 19 Cardinal Stritch 78 18 20 Oklahoma Wesleyan 65 21 21 Webber International 48 20 22 Reinhardt 33 25 23 Madonna 32 22 24 Bellevue 20 24 25 Faulkner 16 22

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.), 10; The Master’s University, 10; St. Ambrose, 9; St. Andrews, 9; Lawrence Tech, 3; Oregon Tech, 3; Rocky Mountain, 3; Corban, 1; University of the Cumberlands, 1