Oklahoma City unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

For the fourth straight ranking, Oklahoma City was the unanimous No. 1 team in the Bushnell/Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.

That makes it 10 straight rankings at the top for the Stars.

Coastal Georgia moves up from No. 14 to No. 11.

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Oklahoma City (9) 225 1
2 Texas Wesleyan 215 2
3 Dalton State 203 3
4 Wayland Baptist 191 5
5 Keiser 189 4
6 Johnson and Wales (Fla.) 185 6
7 William Woods 171 7
8 Taylor 154 9
9 British Columbia 149 8
10 Arizona Christian 126 10
11 Coastal Georgia 124 14
12 South Carolina Beaufort 120 11
13 William Jessup 104 12
14 Victoria 93 14
15 Point 89 16
16 Mount Mercy 83 13
17 Grand View 82 17
18 Lindsey Wilson 81 19
19 Cardinal Stritch 78 18
20 Oklahoma Wesleyan 65 21
21 Webber International 48 20
22 Reinhardt 33 25
23 Madonna 32 22
24 Bellevue 20 24
25 Faulkner 16 22

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: Marian (Ind.), 10; The Master’s University, 10; St. Ambrose, 9; St. Andrews, 9; Lawrence Tech, 3; Oregon Tech, 3; Rocky Mountain, 3; Corban, 1; University of the Cumberlands, 1

