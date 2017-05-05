Vanderbilt moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Vanderbilt moves to No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll after earning 15 of 23 first-place votes. The Commodores were No. 3 in the previous version of this poll.
USC dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 but did still earn seven first-place votes.
Here’s the full update:
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Vanderbilt (15)
|564
|3
|2
|USC (7)
|546
|1
|3
|Oklahoma State (1)
|524
|2
|4
|Stanford
|463
|7
|5
|Florida
|461
|5
|6
|LSU
|456
|6
|7
|Oregon
|452
|9
|8
|Illinois
|436
|8
|9
|Baylor
|405
|4
|10
|Wake Forest
|361
|10
|11
|Kent State
|300
|11
|12
|Texas
|300
|15
|13
|Texas Tech
|296
|13
|14
|Clemson
|293
|14
|15
|Texas A&M
|260
|18
|16
|Oklahoma
|251
|12
|17
|Duke
|198
|22
|18
|Virginia
|182
|16
|19
|UNLV
|177
|17
|20
|Auburn
|129
|19
|21
|Mississippi
|99
|21
|22
|Georgia Tech
|74
|20
|23
|Georgia
|61
|23
|24
|Florida State
|57
|NR
|25
|Missouri
|39
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Arizona State (No. 25); Pepperdine (No. 24)
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State, 25; Pepperdine, 23; East Carolina, 9; Kennesaw State, 8; North Carolina, 6; North Carolina State, 4; Northwestern, 4; South Carolina, 4; Georgia State, 3; Colorado, 2; Alabama, 1; Lipscomb, 1; Washington, 1
Comments