Vanderbilt moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Vanderbilt moves to No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll after earning 15 of 23 first-place votes. The Commodores were No. 3 in the previous version of this poll.

USC dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 but did still earn seven first-place votes.

Here’s the full update:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 Vanderbilt (15) 564 3 2 USC (7) 546 1 3 Oklahoma State (1) 524 2 4 Stanford 463 7 5 Florida 461 5 6 LSU 456 6 7 Oregon 452 9 8 Illinois 436 8 9 Baylor 405 4 10 Wake Forest 361 10 11 Kent State 300 11 12 Texas 300 15 13 Texas Tech 296 13 14 Clemson 293 14 15 Texas A&M 260 18 16 Oklahoma 251 12 17 Duke 198 22 18 Virginia 182 16 19 UNLV 177 17 20 Auburn 129 19 21 Mississippi 99 21 22 Georgia Tech 74 20 23 Georgia 61 23 24 Florida State 57 NR 25 Missouri 39 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Arizona State (No. 25); Pepperdine (No. 24)

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State, 25; Pepperdine, 23; East Carolina, 9; Kennesaw State, 8; North Carolina, 6; North Carolina State, 4; Northwestern, 4; South Carolina, 4; Georgia State, 3; Colorado, 2; Alabama, 1; Lipscomb, 1; Washington, 1