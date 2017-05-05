Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Vanderbilt moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Vanderbilt moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Men

Vanderbilt moves to No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll

Vanderbilt moves to No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek D-I Coaches Poll after earning 15 of 23 first-place votes. The Commodores were No. 3 in the previous version of this poll.

USC dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 but did still earn seven first-place votes.

Here’s the full update:

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 Vanderbilt (15) 564 3
2 USC (7) 546 1
3 Oklahoma State (1) 524 2
4 Stanford 463 7
5 Florida 461 5
6 LSU 456 6
7 Oregon 452 9
8 Illinois 436 8
9 Baylor 405 4
10 Wake Forest 361 10
11 Kent State 300 11
12 Texas 300 15
13 Texas Tech 296 13
14 Clemson 293 14
15 Texas A&M 260 18
16 Oklahoma 251 12
17 Duke 198 22
18 Virginia 182 16
19 UNLV 177 17
20 Auburn 129 19
21 Mississippi 99 21
22 Georgia Tech 74 20
23 Georgia 61 23
24 Florida State 57 NR
25 Missouri 39 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Arizona State (No. 25); Pepperdine (No. 24)

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona State, 25; Pepperdine, 23; East Carolina, 9; Kennesaw State, 8; North Carolina, 6; North Carolina State, 4; Northwestern, 4; South Carolina, 4; Georgia State, 3; Colorado, 2; Alabama, 1; Lipscomb, 1; Washington, 1

, , , College, Men

Recommended Videos

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home