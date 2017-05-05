West Florida No. 1 for 5th straight time in latest Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

By: Kevin Casey | May 5, 2017 1:55 pm

West Florida is No. 1 for the fifth straight occasion in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Argonauts earned 15 of 17 first-place votes.

Lynn moved from No. 3 to No. 2.

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev 1 West Florida (15) 423 1 2 Lynn (1) 400 3 3 Barry (1) 394 2 4 Florida Southern 368 4 5 Nova Southeastern 359 5 6 Florida Tech 308 7 7 Lander 295 9 8 Lee 283 6 9 North Alabama 260 7 10 BYU-Hawaii 227 13 11 Missouri-St. Louis 217 11 12 California Baptist 215 15 12 Newberry 215 10 14 South Carolina-Aiken 202 12 15 Cal State-Monterey Bay 172 16 16 Rollins 162 14 17 Lincoln Memorial 141 17 18 Flagler 104 18 19 Young Harris 103 21 20 Limestone 100 19 21 Chico State 95 23 22 Carson-Newman 56 25 23 Saint Leo 54 25 24 Central Missouri 40 22 25 Cal State-East Bay 34 NR 25 Grand Valley State 34 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Belmont Abbey (No. 24); Valdosta State (No. 20)

Others Receiving Votes: Valdosta State, 32; Belmont Abbey, 29; Georgia College, 26; Central Oklahoma, 23; Indianapolis, 18; Saginaw Valley State, 18; Ferris State, 16; Bellarmine, 15; Lenoir Rhyne, 15; Tiffin, 14; Wayne State (Mich.), 13; Coker, 12; Henderson State, 11; St. Thomas Aquinas, 11; Arkansas Tech, 2; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 2; Dallas Baptist, 2; Colorado Christian, 1; Columbus State, 1; Georgia Southwestern State, 1