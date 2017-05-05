Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
West Florida No. 1 for 5th straight time in latest Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida is No. 1 for the fifth straight occasion in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Argonauts earned 15 of 17 first-place votes.

Lynn moved from No. 3 to No. 2.

Rank School (First-place votes) Points Prev
1 West Florida (15) 423 1
2 Lynn (1) 400 3
3 Barry (1) 394 2
4 Florida Southern 368 4
5 Nova Southeastern 359 5
6 Florida Tech 308 7
7 Lander 295 9
8 Lee 283 6
9 North Alabama 260 7
10 BYU-Hawaii 227 13
11 Missouri-St. Louis 217 11
12 California Baptist 215 15
12 Newberry 215 10
14 South Carolina-Aiken 202 12
15 Cal State-Monterey Bay 172 16
16 Rollins 162 14
17 Lincoln Memorial 141 17
18 Flagler 104 18
19 Young Harris 103 21
20 Limestone 100 19
21 Chico State 95 23
22 Carson-Newman 56 25
23 Saint Leo 54 25
24 Central Missouri 40 22
25 Cal State-East Bay 34 NR
25 Grand Valley State 34 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Belmont Abbey (No. 24); Valdosta State (No. 20)

Others Receiving Votes: Valdosta State, 32; Belmont Abbey, 29; Georgia College, 26; Central Oklahoma, 23; Indianapolis, 18; Saginaw Valley State, 18; Ferris State, 16; Bellarmine, 15; Lenoir Rhyne, 15; Tiffin, 14; Wayne State (Mich.), 13; Coker, 12; Henderson State, 11; St. Thomas Aquinas, 11; Arkansas Tech, 2; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 2; Dallas Baptist, 2; Colorado Christian, 1; Columbus State, 1; Georgia Southwestern State, 1

