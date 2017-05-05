West Florida No. 1 for 5th straight time in latest Bushnell/Golfweek D-II Coaches Poll

West Florida is No. 1 for the fifth straight occasion in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Argonauts earned 15 of 17 first-place votes.
Lynn moved from No. 3 to No. 2.
|Rank
|School (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev
|1
|West Florida (15)
|423
|1
|2
|Lynn (1)
|400
|3
|3
|Barry (1)
|394
|2
|4
|Florida Southern
|368
|4
|5
|Nova Southeastern
|359
|5
|6
|Florida Tech
|308
|7
|7
|Lander
|295
|9
|8
|Lee
|283
|6
|9
|North Alabama
|260
|7
|10
|BYU-Hawaii
|227
|13
|11
|Missouri-St. Louis
|217
|11
|12
|California Baptist
|215
|15
|12
|Newberry
|215
|10
|14
|South Carolina-Aiken
|202
|12
|15
|Cal State-Monterey Bay
|172
|16
|16
|Rollins
|162
|14
|17
|Lincoln Memorial
|141
|17
|18
|Flagler
|104
|18
|19
|Young Harris
|103
|21
|20
|Limestone
|100
|19
|21
|Chico State
|95
|23
|22
|Carson-Newman
|56
|25
|23
|Saint Leo
|54
|25
|24
|Central Missouri
|40
|22
|25
|Cal State-East Bay
|34
|NR
|25
|Grand Valley State
|34
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Belmont Abbey (No. 24); Valdosta State (No. 20)
Others Receiving Votes: Valdosta State, 32; Belmont Abbey, 29; Georgia College, 26; Central Oklahoma, 23; Indianapolis, 18; Saginaw Valley State, 18; Ferris State, 16; Bellarmine, 15; Lenoir Rhyne, 15; Tiffin, 14; Wayne State (Mich.), 13; Coker, 12; Henderson State, 11; St. Thomas Aquinas, 11; Arkansas Tech, 2; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 2; Dallas Baptist, 2; Colorado Christian, 1; Columbus State, 1; Georgia Southwestern State, 1
