GolfSixes preview: Innovative European Tour event has golfers excited

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England – Scotland’s Richie Ramsay has launched a scathing attack on golf organizations for not having the guts to try new formats. The 2006 U.S. Amateur champion unloaded on the governing bodies ahead of the European Tour’s innovative $1.1 million GolfSixes tournament.

Three-time European Tour winner Ramsay, who partners with Marc Warren to make up the Scottish team, said: “It’s been a long time in coming. I’m not going to turn around and say GolfSixes is the answer to solving golf’s problems, but it’s a step in the right direction.

“I don’t know how blunt I can be. But I think there’s been a lot of people sleeping at the wheel. A lot of different bodies have not been doing anything on this. They go on about this is a problem and that is a problem but you have to take action. The truth is I don’t think some people have done their job very well.”

GolfSixes, which features six holes of team match play golf, is part of Keith Pelley’s promise to bring innovation and new formats to the European Tour. The Canadian took up his post in 2015 and said he was willing to try new things.

About time, too, according to Ramsay.

“There’s a lot of talk about action which doesn’t take place,” Ramsay continued. “I saw comments about lengthening courses recently from Mike Davis (USGA executive director) and that was contrary to what they said a year ago. I don’t think people have done a very good job who are in positions of power. When you are in positions of power you have a responsibility to take care of the game. In certain circumstances, I don’t think they’ve done the best.”

Ramsay said the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans was proof that Pelley is having a positive effect on the staid royal and ancient game.

“Last week they had the Zurich event which was maybe the first time I’ve seen the PGA Tour copy the European Tour, that validates what we are doing. Hopefully we can take the good things from this and make it work.”

Pelley has introduced a few innovations since taking over from George O’Grady. He’s allowed European Tour members to wear shorts in practice, while music was played on the range this year during the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship. That event also featured players walking onto the first tee with music playing in the background.

The Canadian is keen to push the boundaries to try to broaden the Tour’s fan base.

“When you look at every other sport, every sport is looking at ways to broaden the engagement, and that’s what this is,” Pelley said. “Broaden to a different demographic, to a different age group to people who are not necessarily what I call the die-hards.”

Pelley admitted this week’s event is a try and see effort. “I have to be honest and say we’re making this up as we go along.

“There is a narrative right now around golf that there is a willingness to look and try different formats. We want to be at the forefront of that. If you’re not willing to adapt and try different things, whether in sport or in business, you run the risk of falling behind.”

Pelley is willing to put the tour’s money where his mouth is. GolfSixes has no title sponsor. The prize money is coming out of European Tour coffers.

So far so good. Ten thousand advance tickets have been sold for the two-day event.

How GolfSixes works

Two-man international teams from 16 countries in groups of four play greensomes match play (both players drive then pick the better tee shot and play alternate shot from that point). The best two teams from each group advance to the knockout stages on Sunday. Players have 40 seconds per shot with one-shot penalties for breaches of the time limit. The last pair standing take home $110,000 each. There are also longest drive and closest to the pin prizes.