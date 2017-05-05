Haskins Award Watch List: May 5, 2017

Conference championships are in the books and two contenders for the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel used conference titles to boost their Haskins resumes.

Oregon senior Wyndham Clark won the Pac-12 Championship to become the favorite to win the award next month. Illinois junior Dylan Meyer won the Big Ten medal and is now third on the watch list for the Haskins.

A handful of other players including Stanford senior Maverick McNealy, Wake Forest junior Will Zalatoris and Ole Miss sophomore Braden Thornberry could win the Haskins with victories in NCAA regionals and at the NCAA Championship.

Remember: coaches, players and media members can vote for the award. Voting begins on May 18, right after the conclusion of the NCAA regionals.

The Haskins Award is given annually to the best college player, as voted by players, coaches and media. Haskins Award winners over the years include such notable future professionals as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Luke Donald, Graeme McDowell and Hunter Mahan.

Texas’ Beau Hossler won the 2016 Haskins Award, beating out Arizona State’s Jon Rahm and Stanford’s Maverick McNealy, the 2015 Haskins winner.

Here are my current top candidates for the 2017 Haskins Award:

• • •

1. Wyndham Clark

Year: Senior

Senior School: Oregon

Oregon Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 1

Results: Won, Pac-12 Championship; Won, Arizona Intercollegiate; T-1, Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate; second, Oregon Duck Invitational; second, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; T-2, Bandon Dunes Championship; T-3, Paintbrush Intercollegiate; T-5, Western Intercollegiate; T-6, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-10, Amer Ari Invitational; T-13, The Goodwin; 2-0 in East Lake Cup match play

Scoring average: 69.45

69.45 The buzz: Clark became the clear Haskins favorite by winning the Pac-12 individual title by three shots. He was the only player under par in each of the three rounds in Boulder, Colo., as he became the Ducks’ first conference medalist since Brent Murray in 1978. Clark leads the country in scoring average.

• • •

2. Sam Burns

Year: Sophomore

Sophomore School: LSU

LSU Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 2

Results: Won, Louisiana Classics; Won, Western Refining College All-America Classic; T-1, David Toms Intercollegiate; second, The Prestige at PGA West; second, Ka'anapali Collegiate Classic; T-4, Valspar Collegiate; T-6, Carpet Capital Collegiate; T-6, Aggie Invitational; eighth, Maui Jim Intercollegiate; T-8, Tiger Classic; T-9, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate; T-9, SEC Championship; T-9, General Hackler Championship; 0-1 in SEC Championship match play

Scoring average: 69.69

69.69 The buzz: Burns still hasn’t finished worse than T-9 in 13 starts this season, but Clark winning a conference title and Burns tying for ninth at SECs hurts the sophomore’s Haskins stock. Burns is still in the race and ranks third in the nation in scoring average.

• • •

3. Dylan Meyer

Year: Junior

Junior School: Ilinois

Ilinois Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 8

Results: Won, Big Ten Championship; won, 3M Augusta Invitational; won, Robert Kepler Championship; second, Wolf Run Intercollegiate; T-2, Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational; T-2, Lone Star Invitational; third, Northern Intercollegiate; T-10 Louisiana Classics; 11th, Tavistock Collegiate; T-17, East Lake Cup (stroke play); T-25, Southern Highlands Collegiate; 1-1 in East Lake Cup match play

Scoring average: 70.33

70.33 The buzz: The strength of schedule (188) and scoring average doesn’t quite measure up to the Haskins contenders, but Meyer has won three straight tournaments, including a Big Ten title. He also has a runner-up finish at Olympia Fields, one of the toughest events of the year.

• • •

4. Maverick McNealy

Year: Senior

Senior School: Stanford

Stanford Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 3

Results: Won, Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational; third, Gifford Collegiate (stroke play); fourth, Western Intercollegiate; fourth, Amer Ari Invitational; T-4, Pac-12 Championship; seventh, The Goodwin; 16th, Southern Highlands Collegiate; T-18, The Prestige at PGA West; T-29, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Scoring average: 70.0

70.0 The buzz: McNealy remained in the Haskins conversation with a final-round 65 at Pac-12s. He’s still a victory away from breaking the school wins record, held by Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers. He would likely need to win regionals and NCAAs to capture Haskins honors for a second time. (He also won the Haskins in 2015).

• • •

5. Will Zalatoris

Year: Junior

Junior School: Wake Forest

Wake Forest Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking: 4

Results: Won, General Hackler Championship; T-2, Valspar Collegiate; T-2, 3M Augusta Invitational; T-2, Rod Myers Invitational; T-5, ACC Championship; seventh, Nike Golf Collegiate; T-7, Querencia Cabo Collegiate; T-8, Irish Creek Intercollegiate; T-12, SunTrust Gator Invitational; T-24, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Scoring average: 70.0

70.0 The buzz: Just one win, but Zalatoris has four other top 5s, including a T-5 at the ACC Championship. Like McNealy, he’ll likely need to win regional and NCAA titles to capture the Haskins.

• • •

Next 5