Four junior golfers receive prestigious Byron Nelson honor

Wilson Furr, Noah Goodwin, Cole Hammer and Eugene Hong were each awarded the 2017 Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award on Monday.

The Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Awards were created in 2008 to recognize the achievements of junior golfers around the world that excel at a high level of tournament play, plus academics, outstanding character and dedication to community service. The awards honor Byron Nelson’s legacy and his commitment to mentoring and supporting young golfers.

The winners will be recognized at this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson during a private awards dinner with their families. They will also attend the tournament and receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the event while also meeting PGA Tour pros.

Past recipients include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Cody Gribble, Emiliano Grillo and Austin Connelly.