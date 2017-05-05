VIDEO: Justin Rose practices while jamming to new Niall Horan song

You may already know that Justin Rose and Niall Horan, the former One Direction star, are good friends.

The pair (along with Justin Timberlake) made a surprise appearance at the 2016 Drive, Chip & Putt national finals.

Rose, 36, and Horan, 23, also bonded after the Englishman’s playoff loss to Sergio Garcia at the Masters last month.

Range work this morning… pic.twitter.com/FdiXHQhiiq — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) April 10, 2017

But those past displays don’t mean we’re going to bury this latest one.

Horan is currently embarking on a solo career after One Direction announced a hiatus in 2015, as the Irishman is set to release his debut album as a solo artist. He previously released his first song since going solo – “This Town.”

On Thursday, he unveiled a new single from his upcoming album – “Slow Hands.”

With such an important unveiling, Rose just had to show support for his friend. He did just that in classic, goofy Justin Rose fashion.

@NiallHoran loving the new song…. working on some Slow Hands A post shared by Justin Rose (@justinprose99) on May 4, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Hope you enjoyed that. We’d love to see more of Rose grooving in the future.