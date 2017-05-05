Michelle Wie to face frequent practice foe Marina Alex in R16 at Lorena Ochoa Match Play

MEXICO CITY – Michelle Wie and Marina Alex play weekly matches when they’re home in Jupiter, Fla. They’re part of a crew of LPGA players who practice at The Dye Preserve Golf Club, where the bets usually cover lunch.

The vibe and the stakes here at the Lorena Ochoa Match Play will be a bit different on May 6 when Wie and Alex face off in the Round of 16.

They’re calling it the “El Pastor Match” in honor of the taco place they dine at each night in the mall near their hotel in Mexico City.

“There’s going to be a lot of GIFs sent tonight,” said Wie of the build-up.

Alex defeated Jessica Korda, 5 and 4, in the second round while Wie dispatched Laura Gonzalez Escallon, 3 and 2.

Wie eagled the second hole for the second straight day, this time hitting a 5-iron to 3 feet. She added another birdie on the 11th hole but otherwise relied on a consistent day of pars to defeat the Belgian.

Notably absent from the small galleries here in Mexico City: B.J. and Bo Wie.

“I immediately text them after I’m done,” said Wie. “They’re at home refreshing.”

Both Wie and Alex could benefit greatly this week in terms of Solheim Cup points. Alex said she’s trying to fly under the radar (something Wie can never do) as far as qualifying for captain Juli Inkster’s team. Alex currently ranks 92nd in the Rolex Rankings and 18th on the Solheim Cup points list. Both Wie and Alex are guaranteed at least a top-9 finish this week in terms of points.

Two weeks ago before leaving for the LPGA event in Dallas, Alex partnered with Lindy Duncan at the Dye Preserve against Austin Ernst and her coach. Alex made an ace on the 17th hole, much to the dismay of Ernst, who pressed on the last hole. The match ended up being a wash.

“You can’t press here,” said Alex, laughing.

No, but it would be funny if she tried that on Wie tomorrow.