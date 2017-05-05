Four players share Wells Fargo lead as Round 2 is suspended

Here is a recap of the second round of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, which was suspended because of darkness Friday evening at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C.:

• • •

LEADING: It’s crowded at the top as Billy Hurley III and Seamus Power, both finished with 36 holes, share the lead at 5 under with John Peterson and Francesco Molinari. Hurley shot 3-under 69 in Round 2 while Power carded a 71. Peterson is 3 under through 12 holes of his second round. Molinari is 1 over through 11 holes.

CHASING: Jon Rahm is among a group one shot back at 4 under. Rahm, who is playing for the first time since the Masters, fired a 71 in Round 2 that included five birdies. Rafa Cabrera-Bello is also T-5 after a second-round 71. The Spaniard has missed his last three cuts on Tour. Smylie Kaufman is 2 under through 15 holes in Round 2 and sits at 4 under overall. Kaufman had missed six straight cuts before his T-37 at the Valero Texas Open.

SHOT OF THE DAY: We’ll go with Wesley Bryan’s series of shots at the par-5 sixth. Bryan went driver-driver-wedge-putt for a birdie-4. Yes, pretty incredible.

"The greatest hole played in the history of the game … " It belongs to @WesleyBryanGolf. 🎢#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/CfdHTFZGrb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 5, 2017

QUOTABLE: “I’m happy this day’s over with honestly. It played really, really tough out there. I knew that if I just shot even par that I wouldn’t lose much ground at all. 1 over, I’ll take it.” – Grayson Murray, a Raleigh, N.C. native who is T-5.

CHIP SHOTS: Dustin Johnson, the top-ranked player in the world, is 2 over through 13 holes in Round 2, and is currently T-46 at even par. … Adam Scott is also at even par. The Aussie is 1 over through 14 holes of his second round. … Webb Simpson, who has played Eagle Point more than anyone in the field, is 2 over and one off the cut line with three holes left in his second round. … Last week’s runner-up duo of Scott Brown and Kevin Kisner may not make the cut. Brown is 2 over with six holes left while Kisner is 3 over through 36 holes. … Bryan may have had the birdie of the day, but he shot 77 and will miss the cut at 6 over. … Play was suspended for the day at 7:55 p.m. Eastern.

UP NEXT: The second round will resume at 7:30 p.m. Eastern with the third round following the completion of Round 2. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.