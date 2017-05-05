VIDEO: Wesley Bryan makes unbelievable birdie after crazy driver off the deck

Wesley Bryan, recently a first-time PGA Tour winner, has also been known for his trick shot artistry.

But none of his trick shots compare to this. Bryan is struggling this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, and he came to Eagle Point Golf Club’s par-5 sixth (his 15th on the day) 5 over for the tournament and well outside the cutline.

Then … well, he played that whole unconventionally. And when we say unconventionally, we mean like a crazy person. But Bryan somehow made birdie. Words won’t really do it justice, so just sit back and watch one of the most unfathomable birdies you’ll ever see.

"The greatest hole played in the history of the game … " It belongs to @WesleyBryanGolf. 🎢#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/CfdHTFZGrb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 5, 2017

You know you’re in the territory of the ridiculous when a punch shot from pine needles from 165 yards out to 5 feet is nowhere close to the most insane shot on that hole.

That honor goes to Bryan hitting driver off the deck off hardpan. That’s an umm, *interesting*, play that somehow didn’t put him in jail.

But enough about those semantics, what an incredible birdie. Unfortunately, Bryan bogeyed two of his next three holes to shoot 77. He’s 6 over through 36 holes, and with the cut projected at 1 over, he’s not making the weekend.

All in all, not his best stuff. But we’re fairly certain there won’t be a more creative birdie than this one all year.