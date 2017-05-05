Titleist unveils ultra premium JP Wedge program

Titleist announced Friday that James “JP” Harrington will start to custom-fit golfers for a new line of ultra-premium wedges he has created for Titleist, with each club built to match the player’s swing, style and preferences.

As you would expect, this level of personalization and the technology needed to create the clubs does not come cheap. For $2,000, players get a three-hour, one-on-one fitting with Harrington and three wedges, with each additional wedge purchased costing $500.

After starting his career in the industry at a custom-fitting store in Scottsdale, Ariz., in 2006, Harrington made clubs for players of all abilities, including area Tour pros such Aaron Baddeley, who used a set Harrington customized for him to win the Verizon Heritage. In 2009, Harrington moved back to his native Wisconsin and started designing wedges under his own brand, James Patrick Golf. In 2013 he started a relationship with Titleist, and the new JP Wedges are the first clubs to be released that were developed from that partnership.

“Coming from a garage shop to Titleist and being given the freedom to continue that garage-shop mentality while utilizing all of the resources and technology within Titleist R&D, it’s a dream come true,” Harrington said in a release. “I had a philosophy coming in here, and I’ve been able to test and vet out this philosophy without any hurdles. It’s something I don’t take lightly and comes with a lot of responsibility to create a product that’s not only going to perform but is going to be a timeless design and a work of art. A wedge that every time you pull it out of the bag, you know it’s made for you.”

Each JP Wedge is forged from 1025 carbon steel and CNC-milled to create a precise shape. Tungsten is positioned on the back of each head to shift the center of gravity closer to the center of the face, which should provide better feel and help players develop better control. The tungsten is highly polished and inlaid in the bottom and toe.

The back plate of each wedge is made from forged titanium to save weight. It is hand-brushed to compliment the bright shine of the tungsten.

The sole design features significant heel and toe relief, as well as aggressive camber (curvature), which is designed to maximize versatility from a variety of lies.

Golfers can get JP Wedges through the JP Fitting Experience, a three-hour, one-on-one fitting session that Harrington will conduct. During the morning fitting Harrington will use high-speed video cameras that capture impact at 10,000 frames per second and motion-capture technology to reveal exactly what is happening. TrackMan launch monitors also will provide data, and a large number of shafts affixed with SureFit tips will allow players to test several shaft types.

“Everybody has a unique golf swing. Everybody has a unique angle of attack and dynamic loft. Those two things play a key role in what bounce or sole is going to fit you best,” Harrington said. “By using high-speed video, we’re able to analyze your swing mechanics, your true delivery to the golf ball, and create a sole design that gives you efficient and consistent turf interaction, which translates into forgiveness.”

After the fitting Harrington will hand-build each wedge based on the data and findings from the fitting, then customize the clubs with stamping and paint fill to complete the customization.

“The first thing that players are going to realize with a JP Wedge is that this wedge is your wedge,” said Josh Talge, Titleist’s vice president of golf club marketing. “It’s built to your swing and to JP’s exacting standards, so every time you swing this wedge, it’s going to do exactly what it’s supposed to.”

Aa JP Fitting Experience can be scheduled at jpwedges.com.