Wells Fargo co-leader Seamus Power, who plays righty, has amazing left-handed swing

Seamus Power is in the clubhouse at 5 under at Eagle Point Golf Club thanks to a 68-71 start. That leaves the Irishman tied for the lead – with Billy Hurley III, John Peterson and Francesco Molinari – through two days at the Wells Fargo Championship, which won’t finish its second round until Saturday on account of a significant Friday morning delay that forced play to be suspended due to darkness.

If you’re wondering, ‘Who the heck is Seamus Power?’ here’s your primer: The 30-year-old is a PGA Tour rookie, never earning a single start on the big circuit prior to 2016-17. Power served two full years on the Web.com Tour, winning there in 2016 at the United Leasing & Finance Championship on his way to finishing ninth on the money list and earning his PGA Tour card.

Power would go on to represent Ireland at the 2016 Olympics, placing T-15 for the week in Rio de Janeiro.

So far, Power’s PGA Tour stint in 2016-17 has not been too kind. He’s actually made nine of 14 cuts, an impressive record for a rookie, but he’s only produced one top-25 finish (T-21 at the CareerBuilder Challenge). He’s currently 141st in FedEx Cup points.

But we’re burying the lede … there’s the outline of Power’s career, but this dude has special skills. Yes, his ability in competitive golf is pretty grand, but his talent hitting the ball from the opposite side is something to behold.

Power, a righty, can hit the ball left-handed with almost perfect precision.

Don’t believe us? His caddie, John Rathouz, has video proof.

Hold on, can we watch that one again?

Any golfer out there knows how special that is. We’re not going to pretend Power is the only Tour player with skills swinging a club from the opposite side. Right-handed Jason Day had a pretty impressive left-handed shot earlier this year. There was also Phil Mickelson, a lefty as we know, beating his U.S. Ryder Cup teammates in a wedge contest right-handed.

OK, sure. But watch Day’s swing closely, it is obvious in viewing that playing left-handed is not natural for him. Looking at that Mickelson swing, you could be fooled into thinking he plays golf righty if you don’t know about him. He is naturally right-handed, so his prowess from that side makes sense.

For anyone to match Mickelson in this sphere is incredibly impressive, and Power does that and probably more. His left-handed swing appears that natural. If the Irishman did a full warm-up left-handed, he very well might fool some spectators.

There’s an interesting origin story behind Power’s left-handed skills.

As the Web.com Tour’s Kevin Prise reported on last year, Power is ambidextrous and can hit a golf ball 300 yards both right-handed and left-handed.

Power’s coach at East Tennessee State, where the Irishman played college golf, was always impressed by his pupil’s hand-eye coordination.

“His hand-eye coordination is exceptional,” Fred Warren told PGATour.com in 2016. “I remember one day at the practice area, he said, ‘Coach, throw me a ball,’ with a club in his right hand, and he batted it 100 yards with his right hand. A one-hand bat.

“Then he switches to his left hand, hits it left-handed and smacks it out there another 100 yards. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’”

Coach wasn’t the only one with the details.

As former college teammate Peter Wilson told EtsuBucs.com last year: “During practice, he would take a lefty driver and hit it 300 yards.”

We’re pretty sure Power won’t whip out a left-handed swing in competition anytime soon. But if you wanted to know something unique about him, there you go.

And if there’s ever an official PGA Tour competition where golfers have to play from the opposite side, we know who one of the favorites would be.