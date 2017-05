Staff picks: 2017 NCAA women's regionals

NCAA women’s regionals kick off on May 8 at four sites around the country. The top six teams in each of the regional fields will advance to the national championship, to be played May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Our women’s college golf gurus have predicted which six teams will advance out of each of the four regionals.

Regional sites and staff picks listed below:

Lance Ringler

Athens (Ga.) Regional: Alabama, Georgia, Northwestern, Arizona, Clemson, Michigan State

Columbus (Ohio) Regional: Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Colorado, Ohio State, Michigan

Lubbock (Texas) Regional: UCLA, Arizona State, Furman, Kent State, Texas, Texas Tech

Albuquerque (N.M.) Regional: Stanford, USC, Duke, Oklahoma State, Pepperdine, Washington

Beth Ann Nichols

Athens (Ga.) Regional: Alabama, Northwestern, Georgia, Arizona, UCF, Clemson

Columbus (Ohio) Regional: South Carolina, Florida State, Florida, Purdue, Arkansas, Ohio State

Lubbock (Texas) Regional: Arizona State, UCLA, Furman, Kent State, San Diego State, Texas Tech

Albuquerque (N.M.) Regional: USC, Stanford, Duke, Oklahoma State, North Carolina State, Campbell

Brentley Romine

Athens (Ga.) Regional: Alabama, Georgia, Northwestern, Arizona, UCF, Clemson

Columbus (Ohio) Regional: Florida, Florida State, South Carolina, Arkansas, Colorado, Texas A&M

Lubbock (Texas) Regional: UCLA, Arizona State, Furman, Kent State, BYU, Texas Tech

Albuquerque (N.M.) Regional: Stanford, USC, Duke, Miami, Oklahoma State, Washington

Kevin Casey

Athens (Ga.) Regional: Alabama, Northwestern, Georgia, Arizona, Clemson, Baylor

Columbus (Ohio) Regional: Florida, Florida State, Arkansas, Purdue, Texas A&M, Ohio State

Lubbock (Texas) Regional: Arizona State, UCLA, Furman, Kent State, BYU, Texas

Albuquerque (N.M.) Regional: USC, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Duke, SMU, Washington