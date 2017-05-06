VIDEO: This 1st-tee ceremony at Euro Tour's GolfSixes is mesmerizing

So the European Tour is doing something different this week with its GolfSixes event.

If you want to know exactly what’s going on, our full preview is here.

Action commenced Saturday at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, England. And if you’re going to have a unique event, why not outfit it with a unique first-tee ceremony?

It seems the European Tour is thinking this way, hence this spectacle Saturday morning…

Is this ceremony out of the ordinary? Yep. Is it bizarre? Absolutely. But is it fun? It sure looks like it.

In fact, Andy Sullivan appears to be having the time of his life in this video.

We could honestly watch that first-tee ceremony all day, just for how whole-heartedly Sullivan gets into it.

Not that it needs to be proven, but this once again shows that under CEO Keith Pelley, there isn’t much the European Tour won’t try.