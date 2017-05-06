Michelle Wie cruises to quarters as Lydia Ko upset at Lorena Ochoa Match Play

MEXICO CITY – It took Michelle Wie and Marina Alex a few moments to work out that the match was indeed over on the par-3 14th.

“We’re two very spastic human beings,” Wie said, laughing.

Wie, who won Ochoa’s event in 2009 when it was stroke play, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lorena Ochoa Match Play on May 6, where she’ll next face long-bombing rookie Angel Yin (who defeated Sandra Gal, 3 and 2).

Wie birdied all three par 5s she played in the Round of 16 to defeat Alex, 5 and 4. The pair practice together often in Jupiter, Fla., and dined every day this week at El Pastor at a nearby mall.

A big key to Wie’s success this week: She has played the par 5s in 9 under. That would be 9 under on nine par-5 holes.

Wie has yet to play past the 16th hole this week, which could be crucial with two double-round days on the weekend. She refused to comment on the state of her health as she says that tends to jinx her.

One day after taking down Suzann Pettersen, M.J. Hur toppled World No. 1 Lydia Ko, 1 up. She’ll face Shanshan Feng in the quarterfinals. Feng, the Olympic silver medalist, ousted Canadian star Brooke Henderson.

Ariya Jutanagarn rolled into the quarterfinals with ease after eliminating her older sister Moryia in the second round. Next up for May: Cristie Kerr.