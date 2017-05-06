PGA CEO: Donald Trump is good for golf

While the numerous golf outings of President Donald Trump has raised ire in some circles, one golf executive is standing up for Trump.

Pete Bevacqua, the PGA of America CEO, spoke with CNNMoney about Trump’s golfing habit.

Simply put, Bevacqua feels Trump’s public love of golf is a positive, as it helps the sport.

“You want the right kind of attention, but when you have the president playing golf and saying that golf is a good thing, that’s good for the game,” Bevacqua said.

Of course, Trump criticized Barack Obama for playing so much golf while he served as president. Bevacqua says all of the recent presidents’ affinity for golf has been a plus.

“President Obama was good for the game,” Bevacqua said. “President Clinton was good for the game. I think President Trump, again, being a proponent of the game, understanding the power of the game, is good.”

As of May 5, Trump has now been at one of his own golf clubs on 21 days since taking office.

The PGA of America did pull the PGA Grand Slam of Golf (an event that has since been discontinued all together) and the PGA Junior League Golf Championship from Trump National – Los Angeles in 2015 soon after Trump’s controversial comments about Mexican immigrants.

But the relationship between Trump and the PGA of America remains in place. The Senior PGA Championship will be contested at Trump National in Potomac Falls, Va., next month and the 2022 PGA Championship will be at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.

Bevacqua actually feels Trump could be a leader in getting more publicly funded courses built in the United States, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt did with more than 250 public courses built under the New Deal.

“That’s a powerful story because those golf courses are open to everybody, they’re very affordable, and now we’re bringing golf’s best and one of golf’s major championships to those public venues year after year,” Bevacqua said. “We think that’s a powerful signal for the game.”

Time will tell on Bevacqua’s theory, but his support of Trump shows there are still powerful people in golf who see the president as an asset to the game. That’s important, and we’ll see how it plays out over time.