Patrick Reed takes Wells Fargo lead, looks to end slump

Here is a recap of Saturday’s third round of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C.:

LEADING: Patrick Reed hasn’t won a golf tournament (excluding the Ryder Cup, of course) since The Barclays last fall. He tied for fifth at the Deutsche Bank Championship the following week, his last top 10 in a full-field event to date. He entered this week’s Wells Fargo coming off three straight missed cuts not including the team-formatted Zurich Classic. But after a 5-under 67 on Saturday at Eagle Point, Reed finds himself in sole possession of the 54-hole lead at 8 under. Reed made just one bogey to go along with his six birdies.

CHASING: Jon Rahm birdied the finishing hole with a chip-in to shoot 69 and finish 54 holes at 7 under, a shot back of Reed. Joining Rahm at 7 under and also firing 69 on Saturday is Alex Noren.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Ben An, from 231 yards, for albatross at the par-5 18th… so close!

CHIP SHOTS: Francesco Molinari, the 36-hole leader, shot even-par 72 in Round 3 and is tied for fourth at 6 under. … Phil Mickelson got back into contention, his third-round 69 getting him to 4 under. … World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is also at 4 under thanks to a third-round 67, tied for the round of the day with Seung-Yul Noh.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-2:30 p.m. ET, and then the coverage will switch to CBS for a 3-6 p.m. ET slot. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.

